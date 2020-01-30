With the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships less than a month away, it’s go time for high school swimmers in Central Virginia.
Western Albemarle’s Noah Hargrove, Monticello’s Athena Vanyo and Fluvanna County’s Abigail Fuller got going Thursday night, winning multiple events during the Region 3C qualifier meet at the Brooks Family YMCA.
Hargrove took home gold in multiple events and capped the meet with a new school record to lead the Warriors (215), who edged Fluvanna County (160) for the team title. Monticello (124) was third, followed by Charlottesville (51) and Wilson Memorial (19).
The senior set the tone with an impressive victory in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minutes, 41.91 seconds despite swimming in the non-featured heat.
“I enjoyed both of them,” Hargrove said. “The 200 free hurt quite a bit, I took it out a little bit fast, but we’re in season now, so coming home is the hard part.”
Hargrove capped the meet with a record-setting mark in the 100-yard backstroke.
His time of 52.93 was good enough to eclipse the previous mark set by Alex Rayle seven years ago.
“It was nice to get that after two years of chasing after it,” Hargrove said. “Being .2 and .1 seconds behind it, it was nice to finally get under it.”
Matthew Hellman captured gold in the 100-yard butterfly (57.45) and Tyce Winter touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly (59.51) for the Warriors.
Western Albemarle also won two relay titles on the night.
Noah Johnson, Jack Smith, Jackson Schundler and Simon Wray earned gold in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.88). Ryan Kennedy, Henry Addison, Wray and Anthony Garono won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:35.38).
Hargrove said the underclassmen set the tone for Thursday’s team victory.
“It’s nice to swim fast for yourself, but when you talk about the program and its future and tonight, I watched freshmen and sophomores continuously step up and throw down, dropping two- and three-plus seconds and making regional cuts coming out of nowhere, just flying,” Hargrove said. “I can tell you, as much as it [means] to be a senior, you still feed off the guys that are going fast. When freshmen and sophomores are stepping up, it makes it a whole lot easier to go fast.”
Owen Strickland garnered a pair of individual victories to lead Fluvanna County. The sophomore won gold in the 50-yard freestyle (23.58) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.58)
Augustus Jones took home top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:08.93) and Ahmad Woodson was first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:00.76) for the Flucos.
Woodson, Jones and Strickland then joined Jacob Ondek to win the 400-freestyle relay (3:30.90).
On the girls’ side, Vanyo registered gold in three events, including a pair of relays, as Monticello (97) edged Western Albemarle (85) for the team title. Fluvanna County (75) was second, followed by Charlottesville (28) and Wilson Memorial (1).
Vanyo, a Virginia Tech commit, set the standard in the 100-yard butterfly (56.30) with a first-place finish.
She then teamed with Izzy Bradley, Elisabeth Bendall, and Kayleigh Stebbins to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.07).
“I think for how hard yesterday and today were for me in practice with my club team, that I really put in as much effort as I could and really pushed through the pain,” Vanyo said. “The practices have been so hard this week.”
Vanyo, who also swims competitively for Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club, teamed with Bradley, Bendall and Eloise Weary to win the 200-freestyle relay (1:40.79).
“I honestly thinking my individual [events] were great, but the relay was even better,” Vanyo said. “I’m so proud of my whole relay.”
Bendall captured top honors in the 200 individual medley (2:19.29) for the Mustangs. Katie Jordan was dominant in a win in the 500-yard freestyle (5:33.60).
Vanyo couldn’t be more excited for the team win.
“It really means a lot to Monticello,” Vanyo said. “I’m so glad that I can call that school my team because they really inspire me and pushed me through the pain and everything that I work through to win.”
Abigail Fuller and Abigayle Harlow each won multiple events to lead Fluvanna County.
Fuller set the standards in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.60) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.49).
Harlow was dominant in the 50-yard freestyle (25.17) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.87).
The duo so teamed with Emma DiFazio and Allyson Lounsbury to win the 400-yard freestyle (3:53.40).
All of these swimmers advance to the regional meet next month.
Hargrove said that’s where the fun begins.
“Every swim you do is about baring down and getting after it,” Hargrove said. “When you take that mentality from what you gain at meets like this, and through practices and you can take that to a meet where you are tapered and you’re shaved and suited, you’ll just fly. You’re going to crush the first half and then you’re going to turn around and absolutely smack the back half.”
