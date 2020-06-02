In 2018-19, Western Albemarle won its second straight Wells Fargo Cup and was recognized as the top sports program in the state in Class 3 by the Virginia High School League.
The Warriors recently received national attention from MaxPreps.com, which named Western Albemarle the top high school sports program in Virginia, regardless of classification, based on overall finishes in the abbreviated 2019-20 school year.
Western Albemarle (811 points) edged Loudoun Valley (708), Deep Run (705) and Radford (672) for the top spot. Blacksburg (581) finished fifth, followed by Lord Botetourt (546), Kellam (512), Auburn (484), Maury (434) and Cox (431).
“I am humbled to be associated with such a successful program,” Western Albemarle athletic director Steve Heon said. “It is truly a privilege to work with our coaches, athletes and parents. To me, the ranking is a testament to the commitment and talent of the coaches, athletes and our supportive community.”
After claiming a program-best eight state titles last year, the Warriors embarked on another successful campaign this school year. The Warriors claimed on state title in the fall and added three more in the winter before the spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Albemarle’s boys cross country team claimed its third straight VHSL Class 3 state title in the fall with a dominating performance at the state meet in Salem. The Warriors finished the year ranked fifth nationally. The girls cross country team also finished second at the state meet
Coach Lindy Bain, who coaches boys cross country as well as the track and field programs at Western, said this award speaks volume about the dedication and commitment of the student-athletes and administration.
“It is flattering to be acknowledged for the work done,” Bain said. “The honor is bestowed on the school though, so many outside of the school contributed. The athletes earn the honor by their competitive accomplishments and certainly guided by the coaches. So much more helps prepare the students for who they are and gives them the focus and desire to be their best. It is quite an honor [for Western] to be recognized as a place where striving for excellence is a fundamental objective.”
The success continued this past winter as Western Albemarle swept the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. It was the third straight title for the boys team and the second in a row for the girls.
In addition, the boys indoor track and field team won the state championship at Liberty University’s indoor track complex to cap off another sensational season. The Warriors boys basketball reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals in March for the second time in four seasons.
Heon credits the support from the community as well. He noted that this school year, Albemarle County was ranked as the top county in the state for high school athletics in 2019-20.
In the past three years, Western Albemarle has claimed 19 state titles. The Warriors had hoped to add to that trophy case this spring. Western was expected to be a state championship contender in several sports, including tennis and soccer, but was denied the chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel we have the consistent success due to the continuity of our coaching staff, a staff consisting of many coaches who could easily be coaching at the collegiate level,” Heon said. “Also, a factor in our success is the community’s value of an athletic experience and the resources to allow for such an experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.