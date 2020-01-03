A pesky Orange County squad grabbed its first lead of the night over Western Albemarle with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Friday night, but the Hornets were unable to steal a win on the road, falling 59-48 to the Warriors.
“They came out with more energy than we did and got really super aggressive and we didn’t handle it real well in the third quarter,” Warriors coach Darren Maynard said. “I thought we handled it really well in the fourth quarter. We didn’t turn it over as much in the fourth quarter and actually got into our offensive stuff and was able to retake control of the game.”
After Orange took the lead, it appeared the momentum was beginning to shift after Western had primarily controlled the game from the opening tip. The Hornets held Western to just eight points in the third quarter and Orange County scored the first two baskets to open the fourth before Western responded.
The Warriors quickly regained the lead but, like most of the night, Orange wouldn’t go away. Trailing by three, Timothy Bray completed a conventional three-point play, knotting the score at 47.
Western took a timeout to regroup and refocused on the task at hand. Following the break in action, the experienced Warriors dominated the final five minutes of the game, going on a 12-1 run to end the contest, led by Tommy Mangrum, who scored 10 of his game high 21 points during the stretch.
“He’s pretty clutch,” Maynard said about the senior. “He’s been through all these wars for four years now, so we have a lot of confidence in him. We flip him around to different spots and different ways to get him the ball. He’s our inbounder on the full-court press because he’s experienced with that. He’s been through it all.”
During the final stanza, the Warriors also showed poise at the foul line, connecting on 10 shots from the charity strip. In addition to Mangrum, Riley Pritchard scored four points at the free throw line for Western.
“When you’re ahead of somebody, you’re going to have to make your free throws down the stretch because they are going to foul you and make you do it,” Maynard said. “We did a good job making them.”
Early on, Western appeared to have the advantage as Orange struggled to score offensively despite several opportunities. The Warriors took the upper hand behind solid post play from Henry Sullivan, who scored eight in the first half. Western’s lead grew to double digits as intermission approached and led by nine at the break.
The Hornets’ full-court press troubled Western most of the game and kept them within striking distance despite the slow start on the scoreboard. With their solid defensive effort in the third, the Hornets’ offense began to connect the dots which setup the events of the final quarter.
“That’s a really good defensive team,” Orange County coach Adam Utz said. “Obviously, they play the Pack Line and they can make it really tough to score. We just tell our guys to be patient and try not to speed ourselves up offensively.
“I thought we did a pretty good job in the second and third quarter of sharing the ball really well. We were able to drive to the basket and kick it out and knock down some shots.”
Sihle Mthethwa scored eight points in the third for Orange and finished as the team’s leading scorer with 15 points.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday as Orange faces Louisa County while Western takes on an undefeated Charlottesville squad that currently leads the Jefferson District.
