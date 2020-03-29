Carter Shifflett was the unquestioned leader of the Western Albemarle football team the past two seasons.
Whether it was making a big throw down the field or running over a defender on his way into the end zone, the senior quarterback set the tone for the rest of his teammates.
Shifflett will take that lunch-pail mentality to Blacksburg next season after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Virginia Tech football team.
“Virginia Tech has always been my dream school since I could remember,” Shifflett said. “My mom and my uncle both went to Tech, so I grew up watching Hokie football games and idolizing guys like Tyrod Taylor and Logan Thomas.”
A two-year starter at quarterback for the Warriors, Shifflett led Western to back-to-back Region 3C playoff berths.
As a junior, Shifflett threw for more than 1,200 yards and was responsible for 21 touchdowns in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback. He was a first team all-Jefferson District selection.
Last fall, he amassed nearly 1,800 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns to garner second team all-district honors as quarterback and punter.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente and his staff took notice and reached out to Shifflett to gauge his interest in joining the team.
“It’s a spectacular program,” Shifflett said. “The coaches I have been in contact with have been very supportive. I have a pretty close relationship with [former Western Albemarle teammate and current Virginia Tech lineman] Luke Tenuta and we’ve talked a lot about the atmosphere and culture of hard work, so I definitely gravitated towards that. The coaches like my overall athleticism and toughness, which translates to versatility on the field.”
While nothing is guaranteed for a preferred walk-on, Shifflett is excited for the chance to play for his childhood team.
“I will first have an opportunity on the offensive side of the ball as a slot wide receiver, as well as quarterback,” Shifflett said. “They also feel that safety could be a position where I could potentially succeed. The hope is that there is an opportunity to work and play my way into a scholarship.”
Off the field, Shifflett’s plan is to study business finance and pre-law advising. His goal is to receive a business degree, then attend law school and eventually become a lawyer.
The senior received interest from several Division III schools, including Washington & Lee in nearby Lexington, but admitted that he was selective on what schools he considered. The top priority was to find a school that could meet his high academic standards.
Shifflett said Virginia Tech checked off all his boxes.
“The decision was honestly a no-brainer as soon as Virginia Tech called and offered me a spot,” Shifflett said. “The culture, fan base and winning tradition is unbeatable. I also loved the campus and the academics are very strong.”
With his college choice behind him, Shifflett is excited about the future.
“There is some relief just knowing where I will be heading to school, but honestly, I feel more of a sense of urgency,” Shifflett said. “I’m ready to get down to Blacksburg and get to work. I will be enrolling in July to begin workouts with the team and classes.”
On the field, Shifflett is ready to do whatever best helps the Hokies.
“I want to do whatever I can to help the team succeed, no matter how small or big a role I have,” Shifflett said. “My goal is to work as hard as I can and compete every day.”
Shifflett is eager to get back on the field as he recovers his third major injury since middle school.
In the seventh grade, he broke his tibia and tore the anterior crucial ligament in his right leg. A year later, he tore the same ACL again during an out-of-season fall baseball practice. Last fall, Shifflett’s senior season was cut short when he suffered a dislocated kneecap and a torn medial patellofemoral ligament in his left leg.
Despite the injuries, the Western Albemarle senior feels blessed to get this opportunity.
“It means the world,” Shifflett said. “I’ve always been told I wasn’t big enough or fast enough. I’ve gone through three major knee surgeries since I was 13, which put myself in a very dark place as an athlete, especially when you don’t know if you’ll ever be able to strap it up and play ball again. For me to be able to say I made it through everything and achieved my dream of playing Division I ACC football is incredible.”
