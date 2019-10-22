The Western Albemarle athletic department will honor seven athletes and one championship team Friday night with induction into the program’s new Athletic Hall of Fame.
The honorees were chosen by a committee made up of administrators, booster club members, alumni, coaches, faculty and community members to recognize excellence from athletes, coaches and teams during their time at Western Albemarle and beyond.
Here is a breakdown of this year’s class, which will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s game against Albemarle.
» Billy Baber (Class of 1997) – Baber starred as an all-state performer in football, basketball and baseball for the Warriors. He went on to play college football at the University of Virginia and eventually in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
» Joe Bingler (1978-86) – Bingler was the first athletic director at Western Albemarle and hired many successful coaches, including several who remain at the high school today. Bingler was an accomplished high school athlete himself, starring in football and basketball at Lane High School before eventually playing collegiately at Virginia.
» Missy Dudley (Class of 1985) – An all-state basketball and track and field athlete, Dudley went on to have a stellar career on the hardwood at James Madison University. She led the Dukes to the NCAA Sweet 16 and was named a member of the Colonial Athletic Association’s all-decade team from 1985-95.
» Tasmin Fanning (Class of 2005) — Fanning ran cross country and track and was a four-time all-state selection at Western Albemarle. She continued his running career at Virginia Tech where she placed third at the 2018 NCAA cross country championships to garner All-American honors for the Hokies.
» Kent Henry (Class of 2014) – Henry was a former all-state performer for the Warriors in football and as a defenseman for the lacrosse team. He finished his football career at Western Albemarle ranked in the top 10 in Virginia High School League history in career total yards, season total yards, career touchdown responsibility, career passing touchdowns and career passing yards. In addition, Henry played lacrosse collegiately at Hampden-Sydney College and was named 2018 USILA Scholar All-American.
» Tyler Stutzman (Class of 2009) – Stutzman was an all-state performer in cross country for Western Albemarle and was named Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year his senior season. He went on to earn All-American honors in track and field at Stanford University.
» Marie Whitten (1979- present) – Whitten has served as head coach of the indoor and outdoor girls track and field programs at Western Albemarle for 35 years. During her tenure, she has guided the Warriors to 16 district titles, 13 regional crowns and five state championships. In addition, she was named VHSL Track & Field Coach of the Year three times.
» 1996 boys soccer team – This group became won the Class 2 state championship to become the first team sport in school history to capture state gold. The team also won the 1996 Jefferson District and Region II championship and outscored their opposition 86-9 en route to the title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.