RICHMOND — It took an extra day, but the Western Albemarle boys and girls swimming and diving teams were officially crowned VHSL Class 3 state champions Saturday afternoon following a standout performance during the diving portion of the state meet at St. Catherine’s School's Kenny Center.
Freshman Emily Mandell and senior Carey D’Atre posted Top 5 finishes as the Warriors erased Monticello's 10.5-point deficit to repeat as state champions.
Traditionally, the diving competition takes place prior to the swimming portion, giving Western Albemarle a sizable advantage. This year, the Warriors' divers delivered in the clutch with three big performances to seal the state championship.
“It’s different,” D’Arte said. “It’s not just [the divers] as to why we’re winning. Every single person scored points on the team and that’s why we’re winning. Everyone is equally as important on this team.”
Mandell finished with a score of 333.75 to earn fourth-place honors in her first state championship meet.
The performance was even more impressive considering her path to the state meet. On Friday night, she played with her travel soccer team in a set of Olympic Developmental Program friendlies in Williamsburg before catching a ride to Richmond to represent Western Albemarle at the state meet.
The freshman showed little nerves as she posted sevens on her first dive to set the tone for the rest of the meet. Following her 11 dives, she returned to Williamsburg to rejoin her soccer team for the weekend tournament.
D’Arte placed fifth with a score of 328.70 in her final high school diving meet. Junior Cecilia Dagner finished eighth with a score of 264.80.
“I performed alright,” D’Atre said. “It definitely wasn’t one of my best performances ever, but I’m very happy with how are team is supportive of everyone and how they do. I’m happy with how our team did, especially Emily Mandell, because it’s her first year diving and she’s doing amazing.”
D’Arte admitted this was a special group.
“This is actually the fewest amount of divers we’ve had in years, but our whole team made it to states this year, which was really special,” D’Arte said. “It’s very exciting.”
Fluvanna County’s Lauren Davis also represented Central Virginia during the state meet. The junior diver posted a score of 316.00 to finish sixth overall. Christiansburg’s Natalie Jones (469.35) edged Maggie Walker Governor’s School’s Anna Jepson (458.80) for the individual crown.
On the boys' side, William Peritz capped off a sensational four-year diving career at Western Albemarle with another quality performance at the state meet. The senior standout placed second with a score of 348.35 to earn runner-up honors for the second straight year.
“It’s just been great, everything about it,” Peritz said. “The team is such a close family and we’re such good friends. At practice, we support one another and just to have these people here cheering you on, it makes you forget about everyone watching you and what’s riding on it, and you can just focus on doing your best.”
Peritz, who won the state diving title as a sophomore, was pleased with his effort.
“I felt really good today,” Peritz said. “I feel like I was hitting my dives today. I was getting some good height off the board, and it was a good way to end it.”
Junior Trevor Donalson placed fourth with a score of 321.35. Twin brother Wade Donalson was sixth with a score of 305.75 for the Warriors.
With the boys swim team boasting a nearly 200-point lead after Friday’s swimming portion, Saturday's diving portion was more relaxed for the Warriors.
“This is different, because the boys already got so many points that we really didn’t have much to do,” Peritz said. “We didn’t need to get any points and we still would’ve won. It definitely took all the pressure off and definitely let us do our best.”
Fluvanna County’s Jason Dech finished third after an eventful morning for himself. A drum major for the Flucos marching band, the senior attended an event there prior to making the two-hour trip to Richmond for the state meet.
Dech showed no ill-effects from the travel, posting a score of 328.30 to finish third overall. Christiansburg’s Caleb Hatcher won the individual state title with a score of 403.60.
Peritz finished his high school career with three straight team championships, an achievement he doesn’t take for granted.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’m so lucky I got to go to a school that has such a great athletics program. [Coach] Dan [Bledsoe], Pete [Neill], Coach Becca [Corbett] all the coaches that make it what it is. Coming together, all the swimmers and divers, helping each other out. We all make each other better, with the encouragement and how close we are. I had a pretty good career individually, but I was definitely small in the grand scheme of things. I feel lucky to be on this team.”
