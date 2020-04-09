Playing college sports has become a rite of passage in Stephanie Hass’ family.
Her father, Ronnie, played collegiately at Jacksonville State University and is now the director or racquet sports at Farmington Country Club. Her brother, Will, is a sophomore baseball player at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
The Western Albemarle senior is adding her name to the family list of college athletes after verbally committing to play tennis at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.
Hass played tennis growing up but admitted she didn’t take the sport seriously until she got to high school. It wasn’t until last year that she thought playing college tennis might be an option.
“This is very special for me and means a lot,” Hass said. “I never thought that playing tennis in college would actually become a reality though, considering I was so far behind everyone else trying to get recruited. This also means a lot because it feels like I am following in the footsteps of both my dad who and my brother.”
Hass began her high school career at St. Anne’s-Belfield before transferring to Western Albemarle last year. As a junior, she posted a 19-3 record at No. 3 singles and earned all-state honors while helping the Warriors win the program’s first state championship since 2014.
The Western Albemarle senior visited CNU and immediately felt a connection with the school and with Coach David Weiner.
“I chose CNU because they are able to offer me everything I want, both academically and athletically," Hass said. “I was chosen to be a part of their presidential leadership program, which will teach me the skills needed to become a great leader in any aspect of life. I also really liked how the school treats their athletes like they are playing in a Division I program, whether that be from getting travel opportunities to the academic support that the school provides us.”
Hass embraced Weiner’s mantra for success and desire to one day lead the Captains to a national championship. But it was his work behind the scenes with players that also stood out.
“I also really liked how Coach Weiner is willing to take on athletes and continue to help them develop and become even better than when he recruited us,” Hass said. “I really appreciate how Coach Weiner also wants all of his players to be able to have a well-rounded college experience and made that clear when I first sat down to meet with him.”
Weiner was equally impressed by Hass’ fundamentals on the court. The CNU coach liked her all-around game, and believed her serve could become a powerful weapon on the court. He was equally pleased with her consistency with her backhand.
“He thought I would be a great addition to the program because of my personality, attitude and great work ethic,” Hass said. “My goal is to continue getting better and stronger everyday heading into next season, practice as much as possible and improve my game.”
Off the court, Hass has high aspirations as well. She plans to study cellular, molecular and physiological biology. Her goal is to move on to medical school and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon.
Several programs expressed interest in Hass for tennis, including Randolph-Macon. But ultimately, the opportunity at CNU was too good to pass up.
“The choice was very difficult at first, because I was trying to decide if I wanted to play tennis in college,” Hass said. “I looked at many different schools, some that I could potentially play at and some that I could not. CNU was different from my other schools because if I were to attend there, I would be able to play tennis and have many opportunities academically, plus the campus is gorgeous, which is an added bonus.”
With her final season of high school tennis done stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hass admitted she feels a sense of relief knowing that CNU is where she will spend the next four years of her life.
“This feels like an amazing opportunity and one that I know not everyone gets a chance to have,” Hass said. “It is definitely something that I will not take for granted and take advantage of every opportunity that comes with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.