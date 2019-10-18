The Western Albemarle football team used a tremendous second half on both sides of the ball to move past a scrappy Charlottesville squad with a 38-13 win.
The first half of this Friday night contest was wacky. Charlottesville (0-8) dominated time of possession, running 31 plays, all of which were runs. Isaiah Washington and Jaleom Adams-Mallory were the two stars of the first half, receiving the majority of touches and helping move the ball consistently.
The Black Knights went all out looking for their first notch in the win column. The first 24 minutes featured three fourth-down conversions from Charlottesville, including a fourth-and-goal conversion with less than a minute left in the half to score a touchdown.
Isaiah Washington punched the ball in from three yards out for the touchdown, which put Charlottesville ahead 13-3. Prior to Washington’s touchdown run, he converted on a pair of fourth downs on the team’s opening drive of the game which also ultimately resulted in a touchdown. The extra point was missed, giving the Black Knights a 6-0 lead.
“There’s some stuff to build on,” Charlottesville coach Eric Sherry said. “I’ve got some great kids who believe in what we’re teaching.”
Western Albemarle (3-4) answered back with Austin Shifflett taking the Warriors’ first offensive play 63 yards. He dragged a handful of defenders for the final few yards of his run. Carter Shifflett scampered for 15 yards on the next play, but Charlottesville stood tall after that, forcing a 20-yard field goal from Davis Long after three failed rushing plays that cut Western’s deficit to 6-3.
After Charlottesville’s last drive of the first half was punctuated by Washington’s fourth-and-goal touchdown rush to take a 13-3 lead, Western Albemarle went 62 yards in 36 seconds to cut the lead to 13-10 at halftime.
Carter Shifflett found Breaker Mendenhall wide open for a 44-yard touchdown pass. While Mendenhall broke open, a slightly underthrown ball allowed Charlottesville to make a play on the ball, but the 6-foot-3 Mendenhall ripped it out of the air and strolled into the end zone.
“Austin’s a great running back, so a lot of teams focus on the run a lot, so that opens things up in the pass,” Mendenhall said.
The Warriors controlled the second half as the Black Knights struggled to move the football.
Western used solid offensive play, especially in the running game, to take control.
An impressive 44-yard touchdown run from Austin Shifflett proved to be the turning point in the game. Shifflett sped by a handful of Charlottesville defenders on the left sideline before just sneaking past the front left pylon to score. Western took a 17-13 lead and poured it on after that.
Stifling defense and a mishit punt gave Western Albemarle the ball at its own 20, and quarterback Carter Shifflett used a dazzling touchdown run to give Western a 24-13 lead.
Shifflett weaved through multiple defenders, drawing oohs from the crowd.
A scary moment occurred on Charlottesville’s lone pass attempt of the game. Marcus Targonski’s pass was intercepted by Mendenhall, who returned it deep into Charlottesville territory.
On the tackle, Charlottesville’s Isaiah Washington went down hard and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.
“Right now, he has all his feeling and his movement,” Sherry said. “Things look obviously pretty good on that front as far as what it could have been. Certainly we’re all thinking off him.”
Western turned the interception into another Carter Shifflett touchdown run, this one coming from three yards out, to give the Warriors a 31-13 lead. John Buetow added a touchdown run with 1:34 remaining to finish off the scoring.
