Members of the Western Albemarle volleyball team were all smiles when they left the court Wednesday night at Charlottesville following a 25-9, 25-10, 25-16 Jefferson District victory.
The players and coaches had plenty to be happy about.
Everyone in uniform contributed to the win. Nine of the 11 players that dressed posted at least one kill and nine players tallied aces as the Warriors extended their winning streak to five matches.
Senior Sarah Rhea had nine service points and two kills and classmate Caity Driver tallied a team-high five kills and a block to lead Western Albemarle (15-9, 6-2 Jefferson District).
But it was the play of their supporting cast that really stood out against Charlottesville (0-15, 0-8).
Grace Boitnott tallied eight assists and four aces in extended minutes running the offense. Annabelle Pandelli contributed 10 assists and a team-high five aces, while Bella Plummer chipped in two kills and three aces in the win.
“We had a balanced performance,” said Western assistant coach Sean Meslar, who filled in for Julie Radlinski on the Warriors’ bench. “I think all of our players stepped up and everyone got playing time. We were happy to see everyone execute. We tried a few new things and the players were flexible so we were happy with their execution."
Charlottesville started strong as Bethany Bazemore tallied back-to-back aces to give the Black Knights a 3-1 lead early in the first set. The advantage would be short lived as Western Albemarle found its rhythm from the service line.
Amber Parker tallied seven service points, including three aces, to give the Warriors a 20-7 lead. Driver chipped in three kills and Katie Carter added a kill and a block on set point to give Western Albemarle a 25-9 win in the first set.
Set 2 belonged to the reserves, as Meslar rotated players in and out of the lineup to get them some extended minutes. The players made the most of the opportunity and the Warriors didn’t miss a beat.
Boitnott and Plummer contributed three aces apiece in the second set as Western Albemarle jumped out to a commanding 16-7 lead. Arianna Rocco added three kills and an ace and Plummer put away a pair of spikes at the net to give the Warriors a 25-10 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Black Knights tried to make a game of it in the third set as Hannah Blair and Bazemore each tallied two service points and Claire Munro added two kills to give Charlottesville an 8-7 lead.
Western Albemarle responded with a 12-3 run to regain control of the match. Pandelli led the charge with seven service points and three aces. Rhea then closed out the match with four straight service points, capped by Driver’s backwards volley for a kill to end the match.
Bazemore had six service points and four aces to lead Charlottesville. Blair had two points and a kill, while Munro finished with a pair of kills.
“I was calling some zones for them,” Meslar said. “They were comfortable picking out their spots, finding the holes in how they were lining up. We’ve been practicing our deep cross serves and they were getting them in the court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.