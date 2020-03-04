The Western Albemarle lacrosse program had a banner year in 2019, with both the boys and girls teams qualifying for the state tournament.
The Warriors will look to continue that success this spring under new leadership on the sidelines.
Veteran coach John Warner, who spent 11 years coaching in New Hampshire before serving as volunteer assistant at Western Albemarle, takes over the girls program. On the boys’ side, Mario Washington, who played four years and coached seven seasons for the Warriors, takes charge of the boys program
Warner takes over the Western Albemarle girls program from Dana Boyle, who guided the Warriors to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game last season. An assistant on last year's staff, Warner is excited to help continue the Warriors' tradition of success.
“As I started last year at Western, all I really knew was that the team had some good success in the past and had a lot of talent,” Warner said. “What I found out was that the girls are dedicated, hard-working and a pleasure to coach. Everyone I met connected to the school and team were welcoming and positive. Those factors made me want to continue at Western and I felt that my approach and style was a good fit to the school and program.”
A native of New Hampshire, Warner has coached a variety of sports, including club soccer, before branching out to lacrosse after his daughter took up the sport in high school. He served as an assistant coach her senior year and took over the reins of the program the following year and remained in that spot for more than a decade before moving to Charlottesville to retire.
“I found that I really loved coaching the sport and the team did well and continued to improve,” Warner said. “I ended up there for 11 years.”
Once in Virginia, Warner said he wanted to continue coaching. He reached out to several programs in the area and found a perfect fit at Western Albemarle. The veteran coach served as a volunteer assistant last spring under Boyle, also a New Hampshire native.
“I agreed to come out as a volunteer and chip in where I could be of some help,” Warner said. “I really had a great experience working with Dana and then assistant coach Marge Preas with a really great group of girls.”
When Boyle announced that she would not return this season, Warner jumped at the opportunity to continue to work with the Warriors’ program.
“I am competitive and I push myself and my teams to be the best we can be and hopefully that leads to on-field success,” Warner said. “But I also try to keep high school lacrosse in perspective and I want the girls to have a positive, rewarding and enjoyable experience in addition to on-field success.”
A week into practices, Warner said there’s a mix of uncertainty and excitement for the upcoming season. The Warriors lost four key contributors from last year’s team and the veteran coach will have to work quickly to fill that void.
“At this point, it’s a wait and see,” he said. “I hope that we will build on last year’s success and play a high-energy, fast-paced style on the field. I expect us to be competitive and hopefully have a great season.”
Washington is no stranger to Western Albemarle or its lacrosse program.
He was a three-year starter in the midfield for the Warriors and was a second team all-state performer his senior year. Washington led his team to a regional title as a freshman and a berth in the state quarterfinals during his final varsity season before going on to play collegiately at Hampden-Sydney.
“I started playing lacrosse while attending J.T. Hensley Middle School,” Washington said. “As I matured and started to become increasingly curious about lacrosse, I learned that it was a game with a deep history. I was intrigued by the speed of the game, the spacing and geometrical concepts on offense and defense and the fact that it is one of the few sports that you can see tangible results from frequent play and repetition.”
The 2006 Western Albemarle graduate started coaching with the Charlottesville Area Youth Lacrosse Club (CAYLC) during his sophomore year of college and has spent the past 23 years either playing or coaching lacrosse.
“I was instantly hooked on teaching the history and principles of lacrosse,” Washington said. “I wanted to share my love for such an amazing game by helping to mold the next generation of lacrosse players.”
Washington worked numerous lacrosse camps and coached travel teams over the years since returning to Crozet from college. He served as the head coach of the junior varsity program the past seven years as well as a varsity assistant to former coach Alex Whitten. In addition, he’s guided the youth programs at the middle school level.
“I’ve had the opportunity to coach many of these players for most of their lacrosse careers,” Washington said. “I know the players, their strengths, and how each one receives coaching and the schemes they will be most successful in, now and in the future. I’m confident this will allow for the transition to be seamless. I care greatly for these guys and I want to be the coach that helps them go above and beyond because I know what they’re capable of achieving.”
Washington said he implements a “hybrid” coaching philosophy that incorporates an autocratic and democratic philosophy when it comes to outlining general concepts and structure of play within his coaching scheme.
“My staff and I set the foundation and expectations for the players and allow them to pick and choose the best way to meet or exceed expectations,” he said. “When it comes to on-field play, I rely on the players to make quick, risk-based decisions, as these decisions are made on the fly and are only based on the reward concept. I find this to be a democratic style.”
Washington said he’s open to suggestions and encourages player feedback during practices and games.
“I truly believe a proper line of communication between player and coach is a critical element of team success,” Washington said. “I’ve asked our players to be confident, respectful, disciplined, intense and accountable for their play and actions, on and off the field. I expect well-rounded and knowledgeable players to wear the blue and gold. Players and fans should expect high-energy from the staff and program, going forward.”
Washington said the players are “champing at the bit” for the start of the season and are eager to play for their new coach. But the new coach’s main message to the team had nothing to do with the sport.
“Although we are a lacrosse program, it’s about more than that,” he said. “It’s about preparing them for life after high school , shaping good men and about having a positive impact on society and the future of lacrosse as a sport.”
On the field, Washington has high expectations too.
“I’ve always been known to set big goals,” he said. “I’ve done it for myself and for players in the past. I believe a bit of stress and some actionable metrics can go a long way. My expectations for the season are simple: perform at your highest level during each game and control the outcome of each game by way of your play.”
Washington is excited to lead his alma mater and give back to the school that gave a lot to him.
“I am passionate about Western Albemarle High School, not just the athletics program,” he said. “I was provided many great scholastic opportunities when I attended Western and I feel that much of my success in life can be attributed to what I learned while enrolled. Crozet is a great place to live and the community is amazing, which made the decision to pursue the Western Albemarle head coach role as an easy decisions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.