Last fall, Caity Driver verbally committed to play volleyball at Christopher Newport University.
Then a visit to Qdoba for dinner in December helped change her athletic and academic path.
From that dinner came an opportunity to be part of the University of Virginia’s rowing team.
“I really love UVa and when this opportunity arose, it seemed like one that I could not pass up,” she said. “I also began crew this season and immediately loved the sport. I love volleyball and I love CNU, but when I had the opportunity to stay close to home and compete at a Division I level, it seemed like something I couldn’t pass up.”
A two-sport standout for Western Albemarle in volleyball and basketball, the opportunity to join the Cavaliers' rowing program was very unique.
Back in December, Driver was named to the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic all-tournament team. After the game, she went out to eat dinner to celebrate. That celebration turned into the opportunity of a lifetime.
“The way this happened is a pretty crazy story,” Driver said. “We went out to Qdoba, and while there, Coach [Kevin] Sauer came up to me and introduced himself as the UVa rowing coach. He asked me if I had ever rowed or thought about rowing. I replied that I had not, but after talking with him, I realized that it might be a sport that I would like to try.”
Driver joined the crew team at Western Albemarle and quickly found her new calling.
“I fell in love with the sport and now I cannot wait for the season to start,” she said. “I have a lot to learn, so I know that I am going to have to start by working really hard. I began working with Coach Craig [Redinger] at Western on my technique and he helped me learn how to do a lot of things.”
An all-Jefferson District performer in volleyball and basketball, Driver said Sauer and his staff at Virginia liked her height and athleticism and said playing multiple sports in high school was a positive.
“I really liked the coaching staff and I wanted to be a part of a really hard-working team,” Driver said. “Coach Sauer made me feel like I was a part of the rowing family immediately. I also really liked all of the recruits coming in with my class.”
The Virginia rowing program has been a perennial juggernaut in the ACC, capturing 19 of the past 20 conference championships, including 10 in a row.
Driver understands the task at hand.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity” Driver said. “I know that this is just the beginning of a lot of hard work, so I am excited for the challenge. I want to try to improve my skills and technique as quickly as possible. I can’t wait to begin working with the team. I want to work and learn as much as I possibly can.”
Academically, Driver said UVa is a perfect fit too. She’s enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences and plans to pursue a degree in global studies with a focus on environments and sustainability.
“UVa is a great school, so I knew that I could not go wrong academically going there,” Driver said. “I love the campus, community and atmosphere of the school.”
Driver received interest from several college volleyball and basketball programs, but she is confident in her new pursuit in rowing.
“I am so excited to be able to do this,” she said. “I know that this is an opportunity that not everyone gets to have, so I am really thankful that I am going to be able to row for the University of Virginia. I am really excited to begin. I have loved getting to know the team and incoming recruits so far. I want to compete at a really high level and UVa has won the ACC for the past 10 years. This is a really competitive team and I am excited to be a part of it.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.