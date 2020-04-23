Some people need time to figure out their plans after high school. Molly Gobble's goals were determined at an early age.
The Western Albemarle High student-athlete realized those dreams after committing to play soccer at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach.
“Since I was young, I’ve always been a Virginia Wesleyan fan at heart,” Gobble said. “There are pictures of me in Virginia Wesleyan gear as a baby. My uncle played basketball there, so naturally it’s a family school that I’ve been in love with.”
A focused and results-driven person, Gobble imposed a unique way of determining where she would go to school.
“At the beginning of 2018, I made it my New Year’s resolution to commit to play a college sport," Gobble said. "Although I did not commit until the spring of 2019, my perseverance and determination toward my goal made it worth the wait.”
The senior center midfielder verbally committed last spring to join Coach Jeff Bowers and his staff with the Marlins. It's a moment that she won’t soon forget.
“As soon as I accepted my verbal offer, it felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Gobble said. “When I received the interest call from Coach Bowers, they told me they wanted me to play for their program. They told me the look at the person, not the player. They loved my passion and enthusiasm for the game. They said my technical ability and knowledge of the game were what they wanted to add to their program. I was beyond honored.”
After visiting with Bowers and the team, Gobble felt an instant connection with the program.
“The number one thing that drove me to the Virginia Wesleyan soccer program was the people,” Gobble said. “The entire coaching staff and team was so inviting and fun to be around. The fact that I felt so comfortable before even experiencing life as an actual player was such an intriguing quality.”
The location also was a big plus.
“I wanted a college town that looked different from my hometown,” Gobble said. “This was perfect because I was able to get a beach 10 minutes from campus, but also come home to the beautiful mountains, the people, atmosphere. The gut feeling I had when on campus and when on the phone with my future college coach made the decision a no-brainer. Everyone loves to feel wanted and I truly felt that from the soccer team and the college itself.”
Gobble hopes to major in elementary education and minor in child psychology. Her goal is to one day become an elementary school teacher.
“I want to minor in psychology so I know how to not only help my students in the classroom, but help them navigate through life as well,” she said.
The senior has been a fixture in the Western Albemarle girls soccer program since her freshman year. She was a part of three straight VHSL Class 3 state championship teams as a central midfielder for Western Albemarle Coach Jake Desch. She was a second team all-state performer last season for the Warriors.
“I truly would not be the player and person I am without my family, friends and coaches," Gobble said. "Coach Desch and all the assistant coaches that I have had during my years at Western have been absolutely incredible mentors.”
This spring, Gobble and her teammates were looking to make a run at a fourth straight state championship before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the spring sports season before it began. The senior did make quite a statement in preseason, scoring the first goal of the season during a scrimmage against Handley.
She said that is a memory that she won’t soon forget.
“I am so lucky and grateful to be able to play college soccer,” Gobble said. “I say this with even more emphasis based on the way my senior high school season ended. I have teammates that were informed that they never get to play the sport they love for their school again. That is an extremely difficult concept to grasp and accept. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity I have been presented with by Virginia Wesleyan University.”
Gobble said she hopes to continue to play center midfield for the Marlins but is more than willing to play anywhere on the pitch to help benefit the team.
“I hope to represent my new school in the proudest way possible,” Gobble said. “I also wore the Western logo with pride, so I hope to carry that mindset into the next soccer chapter.”
Gobble admits that big decisions are sometimes tough, but said the opportunity to play soccer at Virginia Wesleyan was no-brainer.
“This choice was fairly easy for me,” Gobble said. “This is very rare, so I was lucky. Often, I am very indecisive, so I’m glad my instincts took over and made the right decision. All the pieces seemed to fall into place.”
