Stuart Terrill is all too familiar with the trials and tribulations that comes with being a competitive distance runner, missing most of his sophomore and junior year to nagging injuries.
The Western Albemarle senior’s persistence and drive paid off recently when he helped the Warriors win state championships in both cross country and indoor track. After being part of a state championship program in high school, he will be part of a Division I college program after committing to run cross country at the University of Richmond.
“Richmond was my school of choice because I loved the team, the coaching staff and the campus,” Terrill said. “Richmond is very accepting of my personal needs with training, which is extremely important to me since I am very injury prone. Right after my official visit, I knew. Richmond was a very special place and was my top choice.”
Terrill has been a strong contributor for a Warriors cross country team that won three straight VHSL Class 3 cross country championships and two state indoor titles in the past three years.
Last November, the senior turned in a time of 15:39.10 to post a third-place finish behind teammates Jack Eliason and Joe Hawkes to give the Warriors the top 3 spots at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships in Salem.
Several months later, Terrill helped the Warriors capture team gold at the VHSL indoor track and field championships at Liberty University. He was part of a relay team that won the state title in the 4x800-meter relay (8:03.01). Individually, the senior placed fifth in the 1,600 (4:27.64) and sixth in the 3,200 (9:53.52).
Not bad for someone that was less than 100 percent healthy for nearly two years.
Terrill suffered a stress fracture at the beginning of his sophomore year that sidelined him for six weeks. Later in the year, he faced some additional health issues that forced him to sit out the entire outdoor track season.
“Junior year was a very slow increase in mileage,” Terrill said. “I stayed injury free until right before senior year when I got a low-grade stress fracture that sidelined me for two weeks. I eased back into running for about four weeks and have been injury free since.”
Staying healthy was key in Terrill’s recruiting process.
“At the end of my junior year, after I was finally able to string together multiple months of training, I was able to drop my two-mile time to 9:41, which attracted a couple of smaller Division I schools,” he said. “I had a breakthrough season during my senior cross country year and ran 15:37 for 5K, which got Richmond and Appalachian State very interested. During indoor track, I dropped my mile time down to 4:27 and I just recently had a time trail on an outdoor track and ran a 9:24 for the two-mile, which got my coach very excited.”
Terrill met with Richmond coach Steve Taylor and the two discussed his future with the program. Terrill said one of the key things that attracted him to the Spiders’ program was the team’s penchant for competing in a variety of different events.
“I love mountain races and this is a school that is very into that, which is a plus,” Terrill said. “The coaches liked that I was making a big comeback after many injuries in previous years and my strength over longer distances.”
The Western Albemarle product’s main focus now is making Richmond’s top roster for this coming fall as a freshman and staying healthy.
Academically, he plans to study biology.
“I want to get a head start on my future, in which I would like to be a physical therapist or collegiate running coach, but nothing is set in stone yet,” Terrill said.
After several setbacks throughout his high school career, Terrill is excited to see what the next chapter of his career will bring.
“I feel a huge sense of relief, but I am also nervous to see what the future holds,” he said. “It is extremely nice to see this all coming together and takes a huge load off my back. Obviously, I am still a bit nervous to start this new section of my life. I have found my roommate, so now the only thing I need to worry about is registering for classes, which is a huge relief.”
Terrill credits his Western Albemarle coaches and teammates, especially Hawkes, Eliason and Will Bonner, for bringing out the best in him. His parents and siblings, Ava and Silas also provided much-needed support to help him become a college athlete.
“It means the world,” he said. “Its been my goal since I was a freshman and after overcoming three major injuries, having this opportunity is even more sweet.”
