Sydney Sherman doesn’t say much on the basketball court, electing to let her play on the floor do the talking.
The Western Albemarle senior will take that quiet confidence to the college level next season after verbally committing to play basketball at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
“Having this opportunity is incredibly meaningful to me,” Sherman said. “Ever since I was in fourth grade, I dreamed of being able to play college basketball and now my dreams have become a reality. I cannot wait to continue my athletic career in the game that I love.”
Sherman has been a fixture in the Warriors' basketball program since she was in the eighth grade. After two years on the junior varsity team, she started every game for Western Albemarle the past three years, guiding the Warriors to the Region 3C playoffs each year.
As a senior, Sherman averaged a team-high 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She earned first-team honors in both the Jefferson District and Region 3C. Sherman also was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.
On her official college visit, Sherman fell in love with Mary Washington right from the start.
“Mary Washington became the clear choice for a variety of reasons,” Sherman said. “I loved the coaches, all of them. They were so nice and made me feel very wanted and welcome at the campus. I like the smaller school feeling that is kind of similar to Western, in a way, but also big enough to allow me to meet lots of new people.”
Those good vibes also were evident with the basketball program.
“I loved the culture of how close the team is,” Sherman said. “In high school, my teams were always very close, so that was a factor that was high on my list of criteria. The coaches liked my shooting ability and versatility on the court.”
Sherman’s versatility should prove beneficial at the next level. She spent two seasons as a post player for the Warriors before taking over as the team’s primary ballhandler this season for Coach Kris Wright. She hopes to compete for a starting job with Mary Washington next season.
“I want to be able to help the team in any way that I can an play where they need me,” Sherman said. “I am hoping to increase my speed and release time to ensure I can play with next-level defenders."
Off the court, she plans to major in business — either marketing or management. Sherman said she is undecided on her career path, but plans to use her time in college to help determine that.
Sherman had opportunities at a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, but felt Mary Washington was the ideal spot for her. She credits her family and coaches for helping her navigate through the process and supporting her through her basketball career endeavors.
“The choice was difficult because I had to choose the size of school and what type of elements that I wanted in a school for both basketball and academics,” Sherman said. “One big positive is Mary Washington has a great basketball program where I could get good playing time and nice facilities. They have excellent academics as well.”
Sherman is excited to have the decision behind her.
“I definitely feel a huge sense of relief,” Sherman said. “Now that I know where I am going and know that I get to continue my basketball career at an amazing school.”
In addition, she couldn’t be more excited to have an opportunity to continue to play the sport she loves.
“It gives me the feeling that my hard work paid off and allowed me to get to the next level, although I cannot let up at how hard I am working to prepare,” Sherman said. “It’s an incredible honor for me and I believe that every college athlete should be very proud of how hard they have worked to get to that position.”
