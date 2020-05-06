Tyce Winter was the Western Albemarle boys swimming and diving team's emotional leader during its run to a third straight VHSL Class 3 state championship in February.
The senior standout captured a pair of individual state championships and a relay title in his final high school meet for the Warriors.
Winter hopes to provide a similar spark next year at the United States Naval Academy. The Western Albemarle senior has accepted an appointment to swim for the Midshipmen.
“I have always thought about serving my country,” Winter said. “The fact that I am able to swim and attend an amazing academic institution makes it a dream. I am so excited for the traditions and history of the Academy and to serve my country when I graduate.”
As a freshman, Winter finished seventh at the state meet in the 100 breaststroke as Western Albemarle earned runner-up honors. The following year, he was a state finalist in the breaststroke and the 50 freestyle and finished second in the 200 medley relay as the Warriors began their run of three straight state championships.
Winter has been on a remarkable run the past two seasons.
As a junior, he helped the Warriors set a new state record in the 200 freestyle relay and finished second in the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and the 200 medley relay to help lead Western Albemarle to a second straight state championship.
As a senior, he won individual gold in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle as well as the 200 freestyle relay to cap off his high school career another team state championship.
In total, Winter finished his career with six team records and joins teammate Noah Hargrove as the only male swimmer in school history to own a top 10 time in every high school event.
Despite all the accolades, Winter said the Navy coaches believe there’s plenty of untapped potential in him.
“The coaches wanted a swimmer that had not plateaued,” Winter said. “In other words, they wanted a swimmer that had a lot of space for growth and improvement. I took a long break from swimming and returned to competitive swimming my sophomore year, so I tend to drop a lot of time every time I compete.”
After participating in multiple events at Western Albemarle, Winter knows he will have to specialize in one event at the next level.
“I’m a sprint freestyler and breaststroker. I will definitely be trained as a sprinter," Winter said. “There are some pretty fast guys joining the team with me, but hopefully I’ll be able to contribute right away."
Winter had opportunities with several programs throughout the recruiting process. He visited William & Mary, Boston University, Davidson and Washington & Lee, but admitted there was something missing.
“Nothing felt quite right,” Winter said. “When the coaches reached out from Navy, I knew immediately that I had found my school, even without visiting.”
While college athletics are a different animal, especially at service academies, Winter welcomes the challenge.
“The military structure and community appealed to me,” Winter said. “At Navy, it’s all about the team or whole and not about the individual. I wanted my college experience to be about something bigger and the fact that I can get that and also swim makes it even better.”
Winter's goals include placing at the Patriot League championship and earning an opportunity to swim at the NCAA championships before he graduates.
“It means that I need to live up to my potential,” Winter said. “The potential the coaches see in me, I would never want to disappoint them. This opportunity is a true blessing and is almost a bigger dream than I ever dreamed.”
Out of the pool, Winter has high expectations too. He said his interests lie in political science and history and hopes to pursue a degree in law and foreign policy. Eventually, he’s like to study to become a JAG officer.
The Western Albemarle product said Navy is the perfect fit for him.
“Trying to find the right balance between academics and sports and pave a path for my future was challenging,” he said. “ I feel really lucky that I was able to make it all come together. That’s mainly because of these amazing Navy coaches that really believe in me.”
Winter also credits his family, Western Albemarle Coach Dan Bledsoe, CYAC coach Mike Wenert and swimming mentor Don Easterling for preparing him for this opportunity.
“I feel proud,” he said. “I knew that I was capable of it. I was worried that because I took a break from swimming for a while that I would run out of time to show a coach my potential. So I also feel lucky that the coaches noticed me.”
