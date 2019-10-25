Tommy Mangrum grew up in a small town, but he has big-city aspirations.
The Western Albemarle senior will have an opportunity to live out those dreams after verbally committing to play at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.
The 6-foot-6 forward said Hood’s proximity to the two major metropolitan areas around the Capital Beltway was big bonus.
“Hood was the school of choice because I absolutely adored the campus and location,” Mangrum said. “It’s close to home, but also in a fairly big city of Frederick and close to Washington D.C. and Baltimore.”
Mangrum is no stranger to the bright lights. He’s been a fixture in the Warriors’ basketball program for the past three years. As a sophomore, he was a key contributor for the Warriors during their run to the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.
Last winter, he averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1 steal per game for a Western Albemarle squad that reached the Region 3C quarterfinals. The Class 3 Jefferson District Player of the Year, Mangrum shot 55% from the field and was a first team all-region and second team all-state and all-Central Virginia selection.
Mangrum said Hood College surged to the top of his list early in the recruiting process and that interest never wavered. He formed a strong relationship with Coach Chad Dickman and his staff, which made the school even more attractive.
“I love the basketball facility,” Mangrum said. “The coaches were helpful and would contact me frequently with either texts or things in the mail and I really love the coaches there. Everything about the recruiting process went very smoothly and made the decision very easy for me.”
Another selling point for the Blazers’ program was the style of play Dickman’s team uses.
“It’s more of a 3-point oriented style and it’s fast paced.” Mangrum said. “We like to score a lot."
Last fall, Mangrum served as the top post option for Coach Darren Maynard’s team at Western Albemarle, basically out of necessity. At the college level, the senior projects to play small forward and some power forward in Dickman’s scheme.
“The coaches liked how well I could shoot and how versatile I am and my rebounding ability and athleticism,” he said. “The coaches would like to play me my freshman year a little if they think I’m ready for it.”
Off the court, Mangrum has big plans too. He plans to major in psychology with hopes of pursing a career as a psychiatrist after college.
Multiple Division III programs were recruiting Mangrum, including several in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Western Albemarle product also had serious interest from programs such as Roanoke College, Randolph-Macon and Bridgewater. But Mangrum said his relationship with Dickman and his staff helped seal the deal.
“It actually wasn’t too hard to decide on Hood,” Mangrum said. “The coaching staff really connected with me and tried to get to know me on a personal level. They were very honest with me. It made the whole decision very easy because I felt very confident that I am going to love it there.”
The senior forward couldn’t be happier to have this opportunity.
“It means everything to me to be playing at the next level,” Mangrum said. “I’ve worked my entire life to be able to play college basketball and for it to finally pay off is the most gratifying feeling.”
With his college decision out of the way, Mangrum can now focus on his final year of high school and hopefully another postseason run with the Warriors.
“I feel a great sense or relief after committing,” he said. “I can just focus on helping my team win and doing all I can to make this senior year really special for myself and my team. My goals for this upcoming season are to do everything I can to help this team win. I want to have a successful senior season and I want to win a state championship.”
