Western Albemarle forward Tommy Mangrum gestures after shooting a 3-point basket during a game at Western Albemarle High School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Tommy Mangrum won 82 games and reached a pair of state Final Fours as a member of the Western Albemarle boys basketball program.

The 6-foot-2 senior forward added another impressive accomplishment to his resume Tuesday when he was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team.

Mangrum averaged 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for a Warriors team that reached the Class 3 state semifinals. The Jefferson District and Region 3C Player of the Years hit the game-winning bucket at the buzzer to defeat Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals.

Mangrum scored 592 points as a senior and made 62 3-pointers, both single-season program records.

He ended his career with 1,313 points, finishing just behind Ryan Ingram (1,426), the program’s all-time leading scorer. Mangrum also pulled down 595 rebounds during his career, ranking second behind Marcus Bowles (653) on the school’s all-time list.

He signed earlier this year to play basketball at Hood College.

Charlottesville’s Zymir Faulkner was a second-team all-state selection.

The junior shooting guard turned in another stellar season for the Black Knights, leading his team to the Jefferson District tournament title and a trip to the Region 3C semifinals.

Faulkner led the team in scoring at 17.3 points a game and chipped in five rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals a game. He was an all-district and all-region performer for Charlottesville as well.

