A season ago, the Virginia football team reached the highest point of the Bronco Mendenhall era.
The Cavaliers finally beat Virginia Tech, winning the ACC Coastal Division in the process and earning a spot in the Orange Bowl.
With a quality defense returning and solid pieces along the offensive line, the Cavaliers could very well contend for the division title again in 2020. That’s if the Cavaliers take the field in 2020.
COVID-19 stopped spring sports in its tracks. UVa softball’s first season at Palmer Park ended abruptly, and the baseball team saw its season end soon after becoming nationally ranked. Men’s lacrosse’s national title defense will have to wait another season.
As the virus continues to impact the United States, it’s unclear when sports at large may return. The PGA Tour plans to resume play on June 11, but starting a professional golf tour is much different than ramping up collegiate sports nationally.
There are a handful of critical factors that will determine whether collegiate athletic programs, including UVa’s teams, take the fields and courts in the fall. A series of steps need to take place for Virginia athletics to return.
Students returning to grounds
If this doesn’t happen, UVa won’t play sports in the fall.
“Obviously, we need to have students back on grounds before football can begin,” UVa president Jim Ryan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “But our athletic director, Carla Williams, and our head football coach, Bronco Mendenhall, are committed first and foremost to the safety and well being of their players, our student-athletes. And they’ll begin practice when the medical experts tell them it’s safe to do so.”
College football — and college sports in general — won’t return until students can return to campuses. Understandably, it needs to be safe for colleges to be open for collegiate athletics to take place.
UVa went to all online classes over its spring break. Students went home or stayed at their respective homes following the break, aside from a few students who were safer staying in Charlottesville.
Ryan expects more clarity on UVa’s decision on whether to bring students back to grounds in June.
“We are in the midst of trying to figure out how we can have as many students back on grounds in the fall and in classrooms and to do that safely,” Ryan said. “We’re working night and day to figure out exactly how to do that, and we’ll make an announcement about the fall in mid-June.”
He added that the university wants to push back the decision as far as possible to gather information, but also understands the need to give students time to prepare following the university’s decision. Mid-June gives UVa a month to gather more information while also leaving a few months before the start of the fall semester.
Testing capacity increases
For students to return to grounds for the fall semester, Ryan wants to test both faculty and students upon their arrival at the university. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they would then quarantine.
UVa’s website says the university had 24,639 students — both graduate and undergraduate — on grounds during the 2017-18 academic year. Add in every professor, cafeteria workers, janitors and more, and the sheer volume of tests the university needed to reopen would likely be upward of 30,000.
If other Virginia universities follow the same protocol of testing everyone before reopening, Virginia universities could require well over 100,000 tests at the end of August.
“We are in contact with the Department of Education, and I’m also in close contact with my colleagues at Virginia colleges and universities, and we are all trying to work against the same challenge,” Ryan said. “My hope is that there will be a set of guidelines that we can all agree to and all follow, but not all of us are in the same situation as well.”
As of Sunday, about 150,000 total tests were conducted across Virginia since the pandemic. While healthy people aren’t being tested, going from a goal of 10,000 tests a day across the state – something Gov. Ralph Northam has stressed in recent days – to suddenly needing 25,000 tests just for UVa students is a noticeable leap.
Tests on healthy returning students need to be done without impacting the ability of a sick person to receive the test.
Testing capacity needs to improve in the next few months for UVa to feel comfortable opening in the fall, and the university needs to open in the fall for its athletic programs to start competing again.
Social distancing protocols
In addition to testing, contact tracing and quarantining, Ryan wants to follow proper social distancing guidelines should students return in the fall.
He says the university will need rules for how close students can be in both classrooms and dining halls.
“As you can imagine, it’s a complicated task,” Ryan said. “College campuses are a difficult and challenging place for contagious viruses.”
If UVa limits large gatherings, that could alter the dining halls and classrooms, and it would also alter attendance at sporting events. UVa brought in an average of 47,811 people for its 2019 home football games. The home-field advantage helped lead to wins, and it also brought in revenue from ticket sales.
Expecting the same level of attendance in the fall seems unlikely given the current state of affairs.
Social distancing restrictions could lead to scenarios ranging from games without fans to limited fan attendance with at least six feet between fans not in the same family. With months until the season’s projected start, plenty of options seem logical at this point.
UVa and other schools need to narrow in on a solution in the coming months.
On the field, other questions remain. Is it safe for athletes to play close-contact sports? Would the bottom of a pileup after a fumble be safe for athletes? Would a competitive battle for the ball in soccer that involves grabbing of the opponent’s jersey be deemed safe?
Testing matters for those safety reasons as well.
Considering people can transmit the virus without showing symptoms, a simple temperature check might not suffice. Student-athletes may need to be tested before each practice or game so a player who tests positive can be withheld from the practice or game and then quarantined.
These ideas may seem outlandish, but at the professional level, athletes could potentially sign waivers before competing ensuring they wouldn’t sue the organization if they contract the virus. That same luxury seems less likely at the amateur level.
In terms of on-field results, quarantines could be detrimental to a team’s on-field success. Imagine UVa football losing its starting quarterback for multiple weeks due to a positive test for COVID-19. A team like Clemson losing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence heading into its game with UVa would boost the Cavaliers’ chances of picking up an upset victory.
Those quarantines could drastically alter the trajectory of the season.
On a larger scale, what if the majority of a team tests positive due to their close proximity to each other? Would a team have to miss two weeks of the season to quarantine? Could a handful of teams — or even dozens of teams — be forced to miss multiple weeks?
Health is the most important factor when bringing collegiate athletics back, but it’s impossible to ignore the on-field scenarios that could play out in the coming months if collegiate sports return.
Practice time
Bronco Mendenhall told the media in March that he’s planning for an altered practice schedule. Each athletic program needs practice time before actually starting their competitive schedules.
“I believe it’s really helpful to start with the end in mind, so we’re acting as if we’re making preparations as if we won’t have spring practice, that we possibly won’t have players here for summer school any session and possibly we won’t have the opportunity for anything other than fall camp to begin and knowing that fall camp timing might even be pushed back,” Mendenhall said.
UVa’s head football coach believes that while it’s less than ideal, a limited practice schedule could work for the football team.
“The reality is, we’re all capable as professionals to get our teams ready with whatever time frame that we have,” Mendenhall said. “I’m sure everyone will work to do the best to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to do that, whenever that is, and there’s all kinds of options that could happen.”
Even as UVa looks to replace quarterback Bryce Perkins, Mendenhall is willing to embrace whatever challenge lies ahead.
“Spring practice has huge benefits for player development, especially when you have a new quarterback, however to say that you can’t get a team ready without that just isn’t true,” Mendenhall said.
Mendenahll said on the media call in March that he was preparing as if the team wouldn’t practice until about Aug. 1.
If a heavy contact sport like football can return with about a month or so of practice, it seems reasonable to expect other sports like soccer or golf or field hockey to also return to game shape without increasing injury risk in a similar time frame.
The bottom line
There are still more questions than answers at this point, but Ryan’s announcement in June will provide clarity. If UVa students return to grounds in the fall, athletic programs can plan a return. If not, expect a longer wait for UVa athletics.
If students are allowed to return to grounds, the focus shifts to increased testing capacity and social distancing protocols. If the Cavaliers play sports in the fall, it could be a fall season unlike any other.
“Our hope, obviously, is that there’s a football season this fall,” Ryan said. “I don’t imagine it will look like normal football seasons, just like I don’t imagine even if we have all students back on grounds, it will look like a normal semester. It will not be a normal semester next fall, regardless of which path we follow.”
