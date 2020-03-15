By now, it’s well known that the NCAA winter and spring sports championships have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Virginia men’s basketball team’s chances of defending its national championship evaporated, and Selection Sunday was canceled just days before it would have occurred.
The NCAA pondered the idea of revealing a bracket as fans hoped to see what could have been. Ultimately, it decided against it.
“There will always be an asterisk next to the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships regardless if brackets are released,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said. “There is not an authentic way to produce tournament fields and brackets at this point without speculating and that isn’t fair to the teams that would be positively or negatively impacted by manufacturing March Madness.”
Without an official bracket, fans are left to wonder where teams may have fallen. Virginia was firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble two months ago before playing its way into the projected field with 11 wins in its final 12 games.
Bracketologists across the country agreed toward the end of the season that the Cavaliers earned a spot in the Big Dance.
“It’s kind of been cool to track that, honestly,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said Tuesday. “I mean, we weren’t in the tournament at one point and now we’re a projected 6 or 7 seed I think right now, it’s been kind of cool to see where we’ll end up.”
Unfortunately, concerns over the coronavirus outbreak grew and the NCAA Tournament was canceled, and the NCAA decided not to reveal a bracket of what the tournament field could have looked like.
While there’s no official bracket, we worked to piece together a realistic picture of where Virginia may have fallen if the NCAA did release a tournament field. We used the most recent brackets from Dave Ommen and Kevin Pulsifer — the two top rated bracketologists over the past five years according to bracketmatrix.com — and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi to help determine where the Cavaliers would fall in the field of 68.
The basics
All three brackets put Virginia as a six seed. The matchups varied slightly, but there were similarities. We used these similarities as best we could to determine matchups.
Seed: 6
Region: East
First-round matchup: No. 11 seed Cincinnati
Second-round matchup: The winner of No. 3 seed Michigan State vs. No. 14 seed Hofstra
The full East Region: No. 1 seed Dayton. No. 2 seed Villanova, No. 3 seed Michigan State, No. 4 seed Maryland, No. 5 seed Butler, No. 6 seed Virginia, No. 7 seed Illinois, No. 8 seed Providence, No. 9 seed Florida, No. 10 seed East Tennessee State, No. 11 seed Cincinnati, No. 12 seed Liberty, No. 13 seed Yale, No. 14 seed Hofstra, No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky, No. 16 seed Boston University
Road to the Final Four
UVa expected to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament again this season, especially with how it finished the season. The Cavaliers won eight games in a row to end the season, and they felt confident in their ability to win consistently throughout both the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
“Our goal was to win out the rest of the regular season, and we did that,” Virginia guard Braxton Key said Tuesday. “That was eight games in a row. Another goal of ours was winning the ACC and obviously winning March Madness. You play to win the game, and I don’t plan on losing any round.”
Following Key’s plan, let’s see what the Cavaliers’ path to a Final Four looked like.
First round
UVa’s path to Atlanta, in this hypothetical scenario, would have started against Cincinnati. The Bearcats (20-10, 13-5 AAC) were spearheaded by senior guard Jarron Cumberland. He averaged 15.5 points and 4.9 assists per game this season and was one of the American Athletic Conference’s top players.
On the bright side for the Cavaliers, Cincinnati went 0-3 when scoring fewer than 60 points this season. UVa went 20-2 in 2019-20 when holding teams to fewer than 60 points. Junior Chris Vogt, a 7-foot center, would create an interesting matchup for Virginia’s Jay Huff, who ended ACC action playing his best basketball of the season.
Second round
Assuming Michigan State advanced past Hofstra, the Spartans and Cavaliers would square off. The coaching matchup of Tony Bennett vs. Tom Izzo would be fascinating. The Spartans knocked the Wahoos out of the NCAA Tournament in both 2014 and 2015.
The on-court matchup would pin two of the best point guards in the country against each other. Cassius Winston averages 18.6 points per game for the Spartans to go with 5.9 assists per contest. He’s one of the top guards in college hoops, and UVa’s Kihei Clark, a third team All-ACC performer, would be charged with slowing Winston down.
For an early round game, the Virginia-Michigan State matchup would be an enticing matchup.
Sweet 16
Assuming the top seeds win and Virginia upsets the Spartans, the Cavaliers would have faced Jay Wright and Villanova. The Wildcats are a balanced scoring team, with five players averaging at least 10 points per game.
“The Wildcats have put together a strong campaign behind a top-10 schedule, including a one-point win over Kansas,” Ommen, one of the three bracketologists we used for this exercise, wrote on March 4. “It’s worth noting here that Nova’s worst loss is to surging Providence, a top-50 NET team. Once again, the Wildcats have been consistently good from November through February.”
As a team, Villanova shoots 35.9% from beyond the 3-point line, which is the 50th best mark in the nation. Virginia ranks 17th nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage defense.
The Cavaliers excel at stopping teams from scoring, and the Wildcats excel at scoring efficiently. Much like matchup with Michigan State, this potential matchup would feature two coaches with national title victories.
Elite Eight
If UVa made the Elite Eight, it could find itself competing against top-seeded Dayton. The matchup would pin the most efficient defense in the country against the second-most efficient offense in the country. Virginia wins with defense, and Dayton wins with Obi Toppin and a high-flying offense.
Toppin, a National Player of the Year candidate, amazes fans with impressive dunks, but he’s not just a dunker. Toppin averages 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The 6-9 forward is a matchup nightmare, and could have drawn a matchup with UVa’s Mamadi Diakite.
Dayton is one of the best teams in the country, and a matchup with Virginia would provide several exciting individual battles.
The bottom line
Selection Sunday didn’t bring with it a bracket this season. Fortunately, we have hundreds of bracketologists out there that give us an idea of what might have happened if a global pandemic didn’t cause the cancellation of the tournament.
We can all print one of those mock brackets out this week and fill it out when practicing social distancing. If nothing else, at least your bracket won’t get busted this year.
