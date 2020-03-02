Every morning, the NCAA releases its latest NET ranking.
Usually, Virginia basketball fans roll their eyes at the results.
The NET, which stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, took over for the RPI a season ago, and it’s used by the selection committee when selecting and seeding the NCAA Tournament field. There are five main factors that go into the NET, according to the NCAA.
Despite winning nine of its past 10 games, the UVa men’s basketball team’s NET ranking has barely budged over the past month. Virginia started its six-game winning streak at 54th in the NET rankings. After six straight wins, including two over nationally ranked opponents, the Cavaliers rank 50th.
While Virginia head coach Tony Bennett doesn’t monitor the metric, his staff does. They’re among those a bit perplexed at UVa’s minor bump forward.
“I’ll hear sometimes my staff griping, ‘How come we only moved one point in whatever metric this is when we won on the road?’ Bennett laughed. “Sometimes that’s the good barbershop talk as we like to say that all staffs have.”
Bennett isn’t too worried about the numbers outside of his control.
“It’s more about, man, how are we playing?” Bennett said. “What do we need to do to give ourselves a chance? That’s about where it ends, and then it’s how can we be as good as we can and if we get that opportunity.”
UVa’s head coach isn’t worried about the NET, but it will be a factor in NCAA Tournament selection and seeding, so we’ll take a closer look.
To better understand the metric, it’s important to understand each of the five components of the NET. With that, let’s dive into the world of the NET rankings, where math is abundant and emotions are nonexistent.
Team value index
The first portion of the NET is the team value index, which focuses on game results. Specifically, this index looks at the quality of opponents, results and location of games. Road wins are valued tremendously by the NET, and teams that play strong schedules both in and out of conference are rewarded.
Only games against Division I opponents are considered in this results-based portion of the NET calculation.
Net efficiency
Net efficiency is found by subtracting defensive efficiency from offensive efficiency. Offensive and defensive efficiencies are essentially points per possession metrics. The more points a team scores per possession, the better their offensive efficiency. The fewer points a team allows per possession, the better their defensive efficiency.
Some rating systems, like KenPom, adjust efficiency for quality of opponents and list efficiency numbers per 100 possessions.
For example, UVa scores 100.1 points per 100 possessions and allows 86.1 per 100 possessions, according to KenPom’s adjusted stats. The Cavaliers’ net efficiency is then roughly +14 per 100 possessions based on those offensive and defensive efficiency numbers.
Winning percentage
This is straightforward. If a team plays 20 games and wins 10 of them, its winning percentage is 50%. The higher a team’s winning percentage, the better.
Adjusted winning percentage
The committee values road and neutral wins more than home wins. The NCAA released a tweet last season sharing how it weighted home and road wins when calculating adjusted winning percentage.
Road wins: +1.4
Neutral wins: +1
Home wins: +0.6
Home losses: -1.4
Neutral losses: -1
Road losses: -0.6
In short, road wins and road losses are better than home wins and home losses.
For UVa, the Cavaliers are 21-7, which is good for a winning percentage of 75%. When factoring in those adjusted percentages, UVa’s winning percentage dips to 71%.
Scoring margin
The NET values scoring margin, but it caps scoring differential at 10 points. In the eyes of the NET, Virginia’s 29-point loss to Purdue was a 10-point defeat. The team’s 31-point win over JMU in the home opener was a 10-point win.
Overtime games are capped at one point, so UVa’s eight-point home loss to Syracuse is only viewed as a one-point loss. This adjustment is made to avoid punishing teams that tied their opponent in regulation, only to fall by a larger margin in the overtime period.
Why is UVa so low?
Now that all the elements of the NET are out of the way, we can dive into why UVa ranks 50th and a team like Minnesota (13-15) ranks four spots ahead of the Cavaliers.
For starters, UVa’s strength of schedule isn’t the best. Most computer metrics don’t consider the ACC on par with the Big Ten this season, so the Cavaliers have few opportunities for marquee victories.
“It’s a joke how the ACC is being treated,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said Monday.
Miami’s head coach believes the ACC is better than the metrics say, and teams at the bottom of the ACC standings such as North Carolina are more competitive than people assume.
“We have teams really playing hard in our league,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Saturday. “People are knocking our league, but Wake Forest won again today. Carolina is good. If you could give each coach four possessions, they’d have four more wins.”
Krzyzewski stressed that league games have been competitive and close across the board, and anybody can beat anybody on any given night. Virginia can relate to that narrative, and the volume of tight games is part of why the Cavaliers don’t rank higher in the NET.
The NET looks at scoring differential, and UVa’s scoring margin is not the best, especially lately. Five of Virginia’s last six wins have come by three points or fewer.
To those watching, it’s easy to craft a believable narrative of an elite head coach leading an inexperienced team back into ACC title contention as they gain experience in close games. Virginia seems like a team growing up every week under Bennett’s watchful eye.
To the emotionless computers, however, UVa is barely beating opponents. It’s winning, but not by the margins necessary to impress the metrics.
Another reason for Virginia’s low NET is the lack of marquee road wins. The team’s victories over Duke and Florida State both came at home. According to the NET, UVa’s best road win is a 48-34 win at Syracuse in the season opener. Considering how much the NET loves road wins, that hurts the Wahoos.
Finally, UVa’s low offensive efficiency hurts its NET standing. The Cavaliers excel defensively, but rank 220th in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. That hurts the Cavaliers when it comes to the metrics.
Does it matter?
Minnesota is two games below .500 this season, but ranks four spots higher than UVa in the NET. The Cavaliers sit at 21-7 on the season. This doesn’t mean the Golden Gophers are NCAA Tournament bound.
In fact, Minnesota likely needs to win the Big Ten Tournament to make the Big Dance. UVa seems destined for a spot in the field of 68 after rattling off six wins in a row.
The committee uses the NET ranking as a metric to sort teams and help determine seeding, but there’s not a perfect correlation between the NET and seeding. Virginia is 11-6 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, while Minnesota is 7-14 in those games.
The Cavaliers have a much better resume, regardless of what the NET says.
There’s much more to making the NCAA Tournament than just the NET ranking. It does matter, though.
Last season, the last four teams in the field finished with NET rankings of 47, 56, 63 and 73. Virginia is in line with the top of those rankings, but the Cavaliers also boast that 11-6 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.
It’s hard to find a direct comparison last season to UVa’s current situation, as few teams posted winning records in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and finished lower than 50th in the NET. Arizona State did finish 63rd in the NET with a 3-3 record in Quad 1 games and an 8-3 record in Quad 2 games.
That’s similar to UVa’s situation, and the Sun Devils still made the NCAA Tournament as an 11 seed despite finishing 63rd in the NET.
The NET matters, but it’s not the only consideration when selecting teams to make the NCAA Tournament. Virginia has other positives going for it, like it’s solid record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.
The Cavaliers seem well positioned to make the field of 68, even if the NCAA’s main metric isn’t as thrilled by UVa’s clutch victories as those watching.
