STANARDSVILLE — Two of Martha Apple’s primary passions in life are basketball and fashion.
The William Monroe senior will have an opportunity to pursue both at the college level after she recently committed to play basketball at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
“It has been a dream of mine for 11 years to play college basketball,” Apple said. “There have been ups and downs. Now I feel I have found the right place.”
Apple discovered basketball at a very early age and quickly realized it was her sport of choice. That love hit a bit of a snag in sixth grade when she was diagnosed with Osgood-Schlatter disease, an inflammation of the area just below the knee where the patellar tendon attaches to the tibia.
“I had a big growth spurt and knees hurt all the time,” Apple said. “I tried to play during that time, but the pain got worse and I was limping all the time.”
Doctors and physical therapists recommended Apple take a year off from the sport she loved. Her mom signed her up for sewing lessons to give her something to do during her hiatus from basketball. That decision has proved beneficial.
“I really love to sew and I am not too bad at it,” Apple said. “It’s fun to create clothes and challenge myself with more complicated techniques.”
A fan of Project Runaway, Apple plans to major in fashion marketing and management at Thomas Jefferson. She also hopes to get her MBA, complete a few internships and work with a textile company to produce activewear as a buyer or representative for the NBA, WNBA or NCAA.
“I loved their degree program in fashion marketing and management,” Apple said. “Their fashion program is ranked seventh in the world and third in the nation.
The degree is especially hard to find and Thomas Jefferson has a great basketball program and tradition, too.”
Apple had a breakout 2018-19 season for William Monroe, leading her team to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. The Co-Northwestern District Player of the Year, Apple averaged 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 three steals a game to secure Class 3 all-state honors.
The 5-foot-11 forward really came into her own following the injury to All-American Sam Brunelle. She scored a career-high 35 points in a win over Warren County and added 30-point games against Thomas Jefferson and Skyline.
Apple said the combination of major and basketball was a perfect fit for her. Coach Tom Shirley has amassed more than 600 victories at Thomas Jefferson University and has a reputation for success.
“It was an easy choice,” Apple said. “I knew quickly it was a good fit for me because it had everything I wanted in a university and a basketball program. It was an all-around good fit.”
The William Monroe product said she quickly formed a strong bond with the players on her recruiting trip.
“I really liked that the players were very close and did things together,” Apple said. “The coaches had a great relationship with the players and they did a good job of breaking things down for players. All the players competed hard and wanted and expected to win. The coaches liked my versatility, competitiveness and work ethic.”
Shirley and his coaching staff believe Apple’s game transitions well to either small forward or power forward at the next level.
“Coach said he likes to redshirt guards and has done so pretty regularly because it helps develop players and maximize opportunity,” Apple said. “I think the decision would be made early next year, but I am open to doing anything to help the program.”
Apple is ecstatic about this opportunity.
“Lots of good players don’t have the opportunity that I have,” Apple said. “I am grateful I have found a place to achieve my dream. I would like to help win the conference championship and go deep into the NCAA Division II National Tournament. I want to have a big impact on my team by being a great teammate and playing whatever role is needed.”
Now that her college decision is finalized, Apple can shift her focus to helping William Monroe make another deep playoff run.
“I want to win a state championship, get that ring,” she said. “We didn’t finish last year and we want to win it all and keep the William Monroe tradition strong.”
