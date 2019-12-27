William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Stafford stresses the importance of defense every day in practice.
The Greene Dragons showcased that work Friday as they limited Western Albemarle to just 10 second-half points during a 60-35 victory in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Monticello High School.
“For us, everything goes through our defense,” Stafford said. “When we’re playing defense the correct way, the offense just sparks.”
Martha Apple scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead William Monroe (7-0). Iyanna Carey chipped in 14 points and backcourt mate Hailey Morris added 11 to give the Greene Dragons three players in double figures.
It was a test of wills in the early going as both teams found success in the paint. Apple tallied six points and Chloe Rush added four more off the bench as William Monroe led 14-10 after one quarter. Caity Driver tallied six points for Western Albemarle (4-2) to keep her team close.
The Dragons continued to pour it on in the second quarter. Morris drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Rush scored off an offensive rebound to give WMHS a 25-14 lead with 4:56 left in the half.
Rush, who finished with eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds was a presence off the bench all night for the Dragons.
“Chloe has a great game, she’s had a great three games for us so far,” Stafford said. “She’s growing in all areas — offensively and defensively. She’s rotating defensively and rotating aggressively. Offensively, she’s being aggressive. She had 10 rebounds, which is a big deal. I’ve been really proud of the way she’s grown as a player, student and a person.
"She’s shining.”
The Warriors tried to battle back by pounding the ball inside. Driver scored three points and Vakirah Barbour added a free throw to trim the lead to 32-25 at intermission.
Despite the lead, Stafford felt it wasn’t her team’s best performance.
“Honestly, I thought the first half we played horribly,” Stafford said. “We came in at halftime with a lead, but we felt like we were losing. We were getting hung up on screens left and right, despite the fact that we practiced defending those screens about an hour and a half [Thursday]."
Stafford’s message was received loud in clear and her team came out focused on both ends of the floor in the second half.
Carey led the charge with seven points and Morris added another triple as William Monroe led 48-30 through three quarters.
“We came out in the third quarter and looked more like ourselves,” Stafford said. “We weren’t getting hung up on screens as much and we weren’t letting them hit the [offensive] boards as hard. Credit to Western, they’re always a solid team. The score does not indicate the dogfight that that game was.”
Western Albemarle tried to make a game off it in the fourth, as Sydney Sherman sank a turnaround jumper in the lane with 5:26 left to cut the lead to 48-33.
That would be as close as they would get as William Monroe closed the game on an 12-2 run to win going away.
Western Albemarle coach Kris Wright praised the Greene Dragons for their performance.
“I thought the biggest thing was that William Monroe played so confident,” Wright said. “They are so decisive and so physical and we knew we had to match that. We did that for about a half, but then in the second half we didn’t match that at all. Our offensive production fell off, and that’s a credit to them for picking it up on the defensive end despite foul trouble.”
Driver paced the Warriors with nine points, all of them coming in the first half. Emma Herring and Dylan Mitchell finished with eight points apiece, while Sherman added six more in the loss.
Wright said his team is still struggling to find its groove, especially offensively.
“We’re going through stretches like this year,” he said. “A week ago, here, we only had a point in a quarter and a half [against Monticello]. We’re working on it, but it’s not something that’s a finished product. It’s still a work in progress for us.”
William Monroe moves on to face Albemarle on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Holiday Classic semifinals at Albemarle High School. Western Albemarle will take on Deep Run at 2 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
