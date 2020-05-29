STANARDSVILLE — Evan Wagner was a two-time all-district performer at tight end for William Monroe during his high school football career.
The recent high school graduate will challenge himself at a different position at Shenandoah University.
Wagner, who also played on the defensive line for the Greene Dragons during his high school career, is expected to transition into an offensive lineman for Coach Scott Yoder and the Hornets.
“My goal is simply to play,” he said. “I want to earn a starting spot.”
Wagner was a force on both sides of the ball for Coach Jon Rocha’s team last fall, helping William Monroe earn its first regional home playoff game in nearly two decades. Offensively, he ranked third on the team in receiving yards and was a big target over the middle. Defensively, he was a steady force against the run and the pass.
“I felt the coaches liked the hard work and strength I brought to the team,” Wagner said.
Wagner had interest from a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, including an offer from Emory & Henry University. The William Monroe product said a visit to Shenandoah helped him make his decision.
“I liked the level of commitment they had, not only to our athletic success, but also our academic success,” Wagner said. “I also felt at home when I was on campus.”
Academics were a key part in the equation for Wagner, who wants to pursue a career as an athletic director after college.
“I chose Shenandoah because the sports management program was outstanding,” he said.
Wagner is excited about the opportunity that awaits him in Winchester.
“I definitely feel relief, because now all I have to worry about is getting myself in shape and getting stronger,” he said.
After four years of football at William Monroe, Wagner believes he’s ready for the next chapter on the gridiron to begin.
“It means so much because it means my hard work paid off,” he said. “Now I get the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Wagner said his new title as college athlete has a nice ring to it.
“It still feels weird saying it," Wagner said, "but when I say it, it puts a smile on my face.”
