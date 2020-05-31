STANARDSVILLE — Kaiden Pritchett was a tackling machine on the back end of William Monroe’s defense last fall.
He expects to continue to rack up the big plays and hard hits at the University of Richmond. The recent William Monroe High School graduate will continue his football career with the Spiders.
“The coaches truly care about every single player on the team,” Pritchett said. “We each have and share a specific role to the team. My coaches really like my aggression towards the ball on run support and being able to drop back in pass coverage.”
Pritchett emerged as a team leader for the Greene Dragons, both on and and off the field, during his senior season. He led the team with 111 tackles, including four for loss, and added an interception and forced a fumble.
The senior was a first team all-Northwestern District selection in each of the past two seasons and was named William Monroe's Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
In December, Pritchett represented William Monroe at the VHSL All-Star Game at UVa-Wise.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior said that Richmond had everything he was looking for in a school
“I can say it’s my home away from home,” Pritchett said. “I felt very welcomed when meeting the coaching staff and I knew they believed in me. It’s also a highly respected university when it comes to education. I get to play Division I football and get my degree from an amazing school."
Although Pritchett had interest from a number of schools, Richmond was the only school to make him an offer.
Richmond co-defensive coordinators Justin Wood and Rod West like to have athletes that can fly to the ball in the secondary. Pritchett, who was recruited to play safety, said that concept was music to his ears.
“Richmond’s defense runs more of a 4-2-5 scheme and my skill set is suited best for the fifth defensive back position,” Pritchett said. “I can play back in coverage, but if a team is more run-oriented, I can come back into the box and form a 4-3-4 defense. I want to help out the team anyway I can and have fun.”
Academically, Pritchett expects to study science at Richmond. He said his education won’t stop at the undergraduate level. Pritchett also plans to pursue a degree in engineering in graduate school.
“I knew that Richmond was going to have a positive impact on me for the rest of my life,” he said. “I feel a large amount of relief, but that doesn’t mean I’ll take this opportunity for granted. I’ll still ask all the questions I can and learn how to be a better person and player to the people around me.”
The William Monroe graduate wants to make the most of the opportunity.
“It’s almost too good to be true,” Pritchett said. “I’ve wanted this to happen ever since I first started playing football. It means a lot to me. I know I have more responsibility and people see me as a role model. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and love everyone who supported me along the way. I can’t wait to play as a Richmond Spider.”
