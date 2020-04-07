20191212_cdp_sports_madison256.JPG

William Monroe's Martha Apple (15) shoots between Madison's McKayla Arrington (25) and Abigail Tanner (23) during a game at Madison County High School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

For the second year in a row, William Monroe's Martha Apple is a member of the the VHSL Class 3 all-state girls basketball team.

The senior standout led the Greene Dragons in scoring and rebounds as they captured another Northwestern District title.

Apple, who was a first-team selection, averaged a team-high 19 points and 10.8 rebounds this season as William Monroe finished the year with a 21-3 record and Region 3B playoff berth. She also tallied 1.9 steals and an assist a game for the Greene Dragons to earn Northwestern District Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.

As a junior, Apple averaged 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals a game as the Greene Dragons reached the state semifinals.

She has signed to play basketball for Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

