For the second year in a row, William Monroe's Martha Apple is a member of the the VHSL Class 3 all-state girls basketball team.
The senior standout led the Greene Dragons in scoring and rebounds as they captured another Northwestern District title.
Apple, who was a first-team selection, averaged a team-high 19 points and 10.8 rebounds this season as William Monroe finished the year with a 21-3 record and Region 3B playoff berth. She also tallied 1.9 steals and an assist a game for the Greene Dragons to earn Northwestern District Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
As a junior, Apple averaged 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 steals a game as the Greene Dragons reached the state semifinals.
She has signed to play basketball for Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.