STANARDSVILLE – Sydney Dombrovskis has accomplished a lot in her relatively short soccer career.
The William Monroe High School standout led the Greene Dragons to the program’s first state tournament in appearance as a sophomore. She also was a member of the SOCA Elite team that won the Virginia State Cup and reached the national semifinals.
Dombrovskis added another accomplishment to her resume recently when she verbally committed to play soccer at the University of Lynchburg.
“This process was very hard for me,” Dombrovskis said. “Three years ago, I never would’ve imagined that I’d have the opportunity to play at the college level. While I do feel a sense of relief that the recruiting is over, I know that my journey has just begun and now is the time to improve myself to prepare for the next level.”
Dombrovskis has thrived under pressure during her athletic career.
As a sophomore, she scored a career-high 27 goals and added 11 assists to lead William Monroe in scoring. A first-team all-district, all-region and all-state performer, Dombrovskis led the Greene Dragons to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.
In addition to her high school accolades, Dombrovskis has made a name for herself as a top-notch travel player too. She was a member of the SOCA Elite team that won the VA State Cup and reached the national semifinals. She was selected to be a part of the Virginia State ODP Select International Tour that traveled to Germany and Holland.
That production caught the eye of college coaches, including Lynchburg Coach Dr. Todd Olsen. She went to visit the school and immediately found a connection.
“Lynchburg is one of the best Division III soccer powerhouses in the country,” Dombrovskis said. “I knew I wanted to go somewhere where my team would win, which separated them from my Division I options.”
With a strong combination of size, speed, power and strength, Olsen envisions Dombrovskis as a perfect striker or forward to run the show offensively in the Hornets’ offense.
“They recruited me for my speed and power, as well as my ability to turn with the ball,” Dombrovskis said. “Coach Olsen wants me to play me as a target forward that can help create scoring opportunities.”
Dombrovskis went on an overnight visit to the campus and was overwhelmed with the support athletes received.
“Lynchburg’s community on campus was amazing,” Dombrovskis said. “The school really cares for their students and wants to see them all succeed. I was blown away with how compassionate and helpful everyone was. I also loved that athletics were a big part of student life and everyone came out to support the team.”
She also was impressed with the way the athletes give back to the community.
“Coach Olsen emphasizes community involvement and humanitarian efforts to include taking members of the team to underdeveloped nations to provide support every couple of years," Dombrovskis said. "I truly believe these experiences could have life-changing effects on me.”
Off the pitch, Dombrovskis' plans include enrolling in the Westover Honors College at the University of Lynchburg, where she hopes to major in international studies with a minor in law and society. After completing her undergraduate degree, she plans to go to law school.
Dombrovskis had offers from a number of schools throughout the recruiting process. The deciding factor for her was simple.
“Division wasn’t a big factor when making my decision," Dombrovskis said. "Instead I focused more on winning traditions where I could have an impact, educational opportunities related to my interested field and ultimately where I felt the most comfortable and accepted.”
Dombrovskis will continue to refine her game to help her transition to the college game.
“As a player, I want to be a key contributor to the offense,” Dombrovskis said. “I want to improve more on my technical ability and foot skills, as well as my shooting. I know how I’ll have to work hard for my spot and playing time, but I hope to help the team on the field for a strong run to the postseason tournament.”
With her final year of high school approaching, Dombrovskis couldn’t be more excited for the future.
“I get to achieve one of my biggest goals in life,” Dombrovskis said. “I get to play soccer at the next level, while furthering my education and getting a degree at a great school. I am so lucky to be able to experience and be a part of something that not everyone is able to. It shows that all of my hard work has paid off. I can’t wait to go to Lynchburg and make a run for the national championship.”
