With the Albemarle girls basketball team playing its fourth game in seven days, head coach Rachel Proudfoot wasn’t sure how much her team had left in the tank prior to Friday’s showdown with rival Western Albemarle.
MarQuelah Wilson mustered every last drop of energy she had to hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds to give the Patriots a 34-33 victory and a regular season sweep of the Warriors.
With 17.7 seconds left, Sylvie Jackson took the inbounds pass and dribbled hard to the left baseline. Wilson rolled off a screen to the paint and Jackson found her five feet from the basket. With two defenders surrounding her, Wilson made a strong move to her right to split the double team and made a fall-away shot with 5.5 seconds left to give her team a 34-33 lead.
“I didn’t think I was going to catch that pass, but surprisingly I did,” Wilson said. “I really didn’t think the ball was going to go in, but I was so glad to see it fall, that was so amazing. I was going to cry if it didn’t go in, but it was great and it felt so good.”
Albemarle (9-4, 4-2 Jefferson District) couldn’t celebrate too much in the moment. They still needed a defensive stop to preserve the win.
With 5.5 seconds left, Western Albemarle's Sydney Sherman inbounded the ball to Kaylyn Pelletier at the top of the key, got it back and went straight to the basket.
Sherman let the shot go just before the buzzer sounded. The ball bounced on both sides of the rim before rolling off to end the game.
“We knew they were going to give it to Sydney because she’s really one of their best shooters and is a player that can drive in and try to get fouled,” Wilson said. “When she got the ball, we told Sylvie 'just keep your hands up' and we ended up double-teaming her, which caused her to miss that shot.”
Wilson said she felt her stomach drop as the ball bounced around the rim.
“I was saying ‘Don’t go in, don’t go in,’” Wilson said. “It was great and it was the best thing to watch the ball not in. That was such a great win and it’s going to carry over into the postseason.”
Sherman tallied 11 points to lead Western Albemarle (9-5, 4-2). Kate Wallace finished with nine points, including seven in the second half. Caitlyn Driver added seven more in the loss.
For Albemarle, Jackson led the way with 11 points, including seven in the second half. Wilson finished with six points and Amanda Warlick and Jamie Rademacher added five points apiece.
“It is a huge win,” Wilson said. “To be able to beat them, especially in this type of environment, in a close game, in their home town, it’s very exciting.”
