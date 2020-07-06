With Minor League Baseball season cancelled, former Orange County pitcher Bradley Hanner sets sights on 2021

Last June, Bradley Hanner struck out three batters in two scoreless innings of work in his professional baseball debut with the Minnesota Twins’ Gulf Coast League team.
A year later, the former Orange County standout will be spending the summer in Central Virginia.
Hanner and the rest of the baseball world learned last week that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was cancelled.
“I was actually working out when I heard the season was cancelled,” Hanner said. “It’s something we kind of all expected, but it definitely hurt a lot more to find out it definitely was canceled.”
Minor League Baseball president and CEO Pat O’Conner’s decision wiped out season for 160 minor league teams, from Triple-A to rookie level squads, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization. This is the first time in history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” O’Conner said in a release announcing the decision. “While it’s sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
A 21st round selection of the Twins in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft out of Patrick Henry Community College, Hanner spent his first season of pro ball with the Minnesota Twins’ Rookie League affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, posting a 2-3 record and one save.
Hanner finished his first pro season with a 4.39 earned-run average and 30 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
This year, he had a solid showing in spring training and was expected to join the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins’ Class A minor league affiliate, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced spring training to be cut short at the end of March.
Since then, Hanner has been working out regularly at the Baseball Company in Charlottesville to stay in shape in case the season resumed. He maintained his offseason pitching regimen to help add velocity and endurance.
“Everybody is different,” Hanner said. “Some states are worse than others. Everybody is doing what they can to stay in shape and ready to go.”
While working out at home has been nice, Hanner admits it’s not the same.
“For me, the only thing I won’t be able to do as much when I’m home is face hitters,” Hanner said. “I have all the stuff here to help me stay tuned up and develop my stuff. The only thing I will be wishing I could do is throw to live hitters more.”
Like most of his teammates, Hanner was disappointed by the cancellation of the season.
“My goal was to hopefully, at some point, get out to Cedar Rapids, Iowa this year,” he said. “But to me, it didn’t matter where I was. I would have been grateful playing anywhere.”
Minor League players under contract were paid $400 weekly stipends during the shutdown, but there was uncertainty if players would continue to get paid. Fortunately for Hanner, the Twins will contiue to pay him through the rest of the summer.
“Minnesota has agreed to pay us until August and announced they wouldn’t cut any MILB [players], which is awesome,” Hanner said. “It really shows what kind of organization they are and I’m extremely blessed to be in such a great organization.”
In addition to his offseason workouts, Hanner said he plans to stay busy. Those plans might include taking a summer or fall class.
“It’s up in the air as of now,” Hanner said. “We don’t know if we will go back to Fort Myers for any type of Spring Training 2.0. If we don’t end up going back, I will be training in Charlottesville this offseason and staying prepared for next season.”
Looking ahead to 2021, the goal is simple.
“My plans for next season when I report for spring training I want to be in the tip-top shape and ready to go when I touch down in Fort Myers,” Hanner said.
