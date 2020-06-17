The eight-man Virginia Independent Schools Football League formed two years ago to provide an alternative option for private schools concerned with sustainability of traditional 11-man football programs.
St. Anne's-Belfield and Covenant, two of the VISFL's charter members, will not compete in the league next season, but administrators believe the league is as strong as ever been.
“The future looks bright,” Greenbrier Christian Academy athletic director and football coach Don Moore said. “I think it will not be long before Virginia public schools will start fielding [eight-man] teams. When the choice comes down to safety or not playing on Friday, eight-man offers schools the best option to have Friday night football.”
St. Anne’s-Belfield announced this week that it will return to 11-man football after two seasons in the VISFL. Saints Coach John Blake advocated the push to bring eight-man football to Virginia and still remains a proponent for that brand of football.
Covenant joined the VISFL at the same time as STAB and won back-to-back eight-man titles. Following the graduation of a large senior class, the Eagles announced earlier this month that they will not field a varsity program this fall, but will continue the program at the junior varsity level under new coach Steve Momorella.
In a recent interview, Momorella said he is instituting a plan that starts with an eight-man JV program this fall. The goal is to field an eight-man varsity team in 2021 and ultimately return to 11-man football in the near future.
“I cannot speak for Covenant, but I would think it would be easier and quicker for them to return to eight-man football, which has proven very successful for them,” Moore said. “STAB and Covenant played a big role in helping form the league and we all appreciate their efforts.”
Moore, who also coaches the Gators' eight-man football team, wasn’t surprised by STAB’s return to 11-man football.
“You hate to lose a school such as St. Anne’s," Moore said, "but we were aware when we did this that it was a possibility that they would not remain in eight-man.”
Like Covenant, Hampton Roads Academy told the VISFL that it will field only a junior varsity team next year with hopes of returning to varsity eight-man football in the next couple of years. The Navigators fielded a varsity team in 2019, but injuries and lack of players forced them to shut down the program early in the season.
Despite the departures of Covenant, HRA and STAB, Moore said the VISFL is in good shape. The league president said they have 10 teams slated to compete this fall, thanks to the addition of Chincoteague High School and Richmond Christian. They’ve also added a pair of schools from North Carolina that have recently added eight-man football.
“We have two other private schools that are looking to field eight-man teams this year,” Moore said. “They will make their decision once they know when and how they will return to schools.”
Although 11-man football remains the standard for most of the country, Moore said eight-man football has started to earn more credibility thanks to the number of NFL players it has produced, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen and former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.
“Challenges come from old schoolers who do not want to see anything but 11-man being played,” Moore said. “If the option is eight-man football or none, it is a no-brainer to be playing eight-man. Eight-man has also shown, in most cases, to increase interest because most teams are competitive and kids want to compete.”
Moore expects eight-man football to remain a solid alternative for schools.
“I think you will see a steady rise in eight-man teams as schools have difficulties with numbers, but who still want Friday night lights looking to move into the eight-man arena,” Moore said. “With the increase in college recruitment and professional football players coming from eight-man football programs, the overall acceptance will increase.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.