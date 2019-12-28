Two weeks ago, Riley Prichard hit a shot in the final seconds to lift the Western Albemarle boys basketball team to a 49-47 win over Albemarle on its home court in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.
Chris Woods returned the favor for Albemarle on Saturday night, converting a layup with 3.7 seconds left to lead the Patriots to a 56-54 win over the Warriors on their home floor in the semifinals of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.
“It’s a great feeling,” Woods said. “It’s going to be a great next game when we play them. It’s always close and always fun to play them."
Woods scored six of his 12 points in the final quarter, including the game-winner, to hand Western Albemarle its first loss of the season.
Coach Greg Maynard’s team ran a three-man play on the right wing and took advantage of an overaggressive defense. Josh Morse flashed to the three-point line and two defenders went on to trap him. Woods saw the trap and darted into the lane, where Dashaun Taylor hit him in stride for an uncontested layup and a 56-54 AHS lead.
“Coach ran one of our best plays,” Woods said. “Western had been playing defense on that all night. They double-teamed Josh and he popped out to the top of the key and I got lucky with a slip and I was open under the basket and I just had to make the shot.”
It was a heavyweight matchup from the very beginning as both teams traded blows for much of the first half. Morse converted a conventional three-point play to give Albemarle a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
Western Albemarle (7-1) answered as Lucas Farmer scored back-to-back buckets in transition and added a blocked shot to tie the game at 9-9 through one quarter.
Albemarle pulled ahead in the second quarter thanks to the play of Morse. The junior forward scored 10 points in the stanza, including a put back and two free throws to give the Patriots their biggest lead, 32-24 with 1:15 left. Prichard added two late free throws for Western to make it 32-26 at intermission.
The Warriors opened the second half in attack mode, especially Prichard. The senior guard scored seven points and Tommy Mangrum had a strong finish at the bucket to give Western a 38-35 lead with 2:28 left in the quarter.
Morse followed with a bucket off an offensive rebound as Albemarle cut the lead to 38-37 with eight minutes left.
Prichard hit four free throws and Mangrum added four more to give Western Albemarle a 47-44 lead with 4:31 left. Two minutes later, Will Hornsby knocked down to corner treys and Woods added another to give his team a 54-52 lead with 41 seconds left.
The Warriors answered 20 seconds later as Mangrum hit two big free throws to tie the game and set up the final bucket.
“We played extremely hard the entire game, so it wasn’t just that last play,” Maynard said. “There were big defensive stops down the stretch and I’m really proud of my kids.”
Morse finished with 24 points, including 17 in the first half, to lead Albemarle. Woods tallied 12 points, while Hornsby chipped in eight.
Mangrum registered 24 points to lead Western Albemarle. Prichard added 10 points and Farmer finished with seven. The Warriors will play West Potomac in Monday’s third-place game at 1:45 p.m. at Albemarle.
For the Patriots, this marks the fourth time in five years Coach Greg Maynard’s team will play for the tournament title. They will face either Charlottesville at 5:15 p.m. in the championship game.
"It’s great to get back to the championship game,” Maynard said. “I look forward to this event every year and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding it. We always have fun. We beat a good team on their home court, an undefeated team, I’m just really proud of the way my kids responded.”
