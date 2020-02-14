Mya Wright shared a brief embrace with Fluvanna teammate Erin Stribling prior to taking the floor Friday night for their Jefferson District tournament quarterfinal showdown with Western Albemarle.
“I told Erin I was feeling a little nervous before the game and she told me, ‘Mya come here’ and gave me a hug,” Wright said. “She just wanted to tell me that you’ve got this and we’re going to be OK.”
The senior forward certainly had it.
Wright scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the first half to lead the No. 6 seed Flucos to a 47-39 victory over the No. 3 seed Warriors. She was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw-line and added two steals and a block on the final shot to seal the win.
Wright made her presence felt early in the first quarter as she buried her first two shots, including a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Flucos an early 5-0 lead. Western responded with a 9-2 run before Nevaeh Ivory dribbled around three defenders for a layup to tie the game at 9-9 after one quarter.
“We came out good and it just came to me,” Wright said. “My shots were just coming in and I felt like when I kept going to the baskets the shots were just working out for me.”
The momentum continued into the second as the Flucos looked to pound the ball inside. Keke Davis scored six points in the post and Wright drained a trey from the left corner to build an 18-12 lead with 47 seconds left. Ivory then banked in a shot at the buzzer to extend the lead to 20-12 at intermission.
Fluvanna County (13-10) maintained its lead in the third as Ivory converted a layup with 2:32 left to take a 26-18 advantage before Western Albemarle mounted a comeback.
Emma Herring added a layup and Dylan Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull Western Albemarle to within 26-23 with 1:20 left in the quarter. Jules Shepherd responded with back-to-back buckets on hustle plays to extend the lead to 30-23 after three quarters.
The Flucos stretched the lead to nine early in the fourth on Ivory’s layup before the Warriors (12-10) made another run. Kayleigh Long scored five points and Mattie Shearer turned a steal into a layup to trim the lead to 43-39 with 58.7 seconds left.
That would be as close as the Warriors would get as Wright went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final minute.
“They came back and I was like I have to make these free throws for me team,” Ivory said. “It worked out perfectly. The last time we played them I didn’t play because I was hurt, so it felt good to come back and show them we can actually beat them.”
Sydney Sherman led Western Albemarle with 11 points in the loss. Herring added seven points off the bench.
For Fluvanna, Ivory finished with 11 points, including seven in the second half. Davis finished with eight points and Shepherd added seven in the win.
The Flucos will face top-seeded Albemarle on Monday in the district tournament semifinals.
