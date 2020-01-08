Ron Manilla doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to the subject of the Xperience Special Olympics tennis tournament.
Point blank, Manilla tells anybody he is talking with that if they come to the event, it will be the best thing they ever do.
And he means it.
“Special Olympics,” Manilla said, “is the way the world should be.
“If there’s one tournament you want to come and see, it’s this one.”
Manilla, the pro tournament director at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, has been organizing the tournament since its inception 13 years ago.
“The tournament creates a buzz here that’s just unbelievable,” Manilla said. “That’s why we call it the ‘Xperience.’ We want to give the community a chance to experience the life of a Special Olympics athlete. It’s very heartwarming for all of us.”
The tournament, which includes the best Special Olympics tennis players from around the world — including renowned local competitors Chris Raupp and Jon Fried — kicks off at the Boar’s Head on Thursday with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m.
Raupp won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi last March.
“I can’t believe we’re in Year 13,” said Manilla, smiling. “It’s definitely one of the highlights of my year.”
Manilla strongly encourages community members who have never seen a Special Olympics event to come out to the Xperience, which is open to the public and concludes Saturday.
“By coming out and cheering on these players, you’re actually being a volunteer,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.