Three nights, three late-game comebacks for the Charlottesville High School boys basketball team.
Coach Mitch Minor’s team completed a Jefferson District Tournament run to remember with a thrilling 40-38 victory over Western Albemarle on Tuesday night at Albemarle High School.
With the game tied at 38-38 and the clock winding down, Zymir Faulkner started left, crossed back over to his left and lofted a shot over two Western Albemarle defenders as the buzzer sounded to give the Black Knights their first district tournament title since 2015.
It was the third straight nail-biting victory in the Jefferson District tournament for CHS, which rallied to beat Orange in the quarterfinals before knocking off top-ranked Louisa in the semifinals. The Black Knights won their three tournament games by a combined five points.
“I give thanks to the man above,” Faulkner said. “He’s blessed us with opportunities to end the game in the final seconds on buzzer-beaters, down one, tied up two times. It feels good. In the summer, I was working hard, just trying to get better at getting to the lane and finishing and form. It shows that all my hard work paid off.”
Tommy Mangrum got Western Albemarle (19-6) off to a good start with five points in the first quarter as the Warriors built a 9-6 lead. Nic Motley countered for Charlottesville (20-4) with a 3-pointer just before the end of the quarter to tie the game at 9-9.
In the second, Jake Bowling knocked down a trey and Khishon Gray added a jumper to give the Black Knights their first lead of the game. Western Albemarle answered as Riley Prichard found Luca Tesoriere for an alley-oop layup and Henry Sullivan added a pair of layups to give the Warriors a 20-18 lead at intermission.
Western opened the second half with a big three-point play from Joshua Sime to build a 25-20 lead with 5:44 left in the third quarter. The Black Knights responded as Faulkner hit a tough, left-handed layup in the lane and Motley turned a nice spin move in the lane into a bucket at the buzzer to trim the lead to 29-27 with eight minutes left.
The fourth quarter was more of the same.
Bowling buried a pair of 3-pointers, including one from the top of the key with 2:18 left to give Charlottesville a 38-35 lead. Mangrum countered with a trey from the wing for the Warriors to tie the game with 44.2 seconds left to set up Faulkner’s heroics.
Minor called timeout with 11.2 seconds left to draw up a play. There was no doubt in his mind that Faulkner was going to take the final shot.
“The play was just for him,” Minor said. “I wanted everybody to get out of his way and let’s go. We were either going to lose or win by him. He’s got a nice, soft touch on his shot and he scored.”
Faulkner’s tear-drop fell through the net as the buzzer sounded and the Charlottesville faithful stormed the floor to celebrate with their team.
“We’re tough mentally and physically,” Faulkner said. “That’s all coach says before every game. Be tough mentally and physically and I think that’s what we were.”
The Black Knights lost both regular season matchups with Western Albemarle, including a 24-point loss to the Warriors in Crozet.
Minor was pleased with the way his team rebounded on Tuesday
“Nobody gave up,” Minor said. “When we got down, we fought back and when they got down, they came back so it was a great game tonight. It was a low scoring game and we didn’t rush anything. I was proud of our patience, particularly at the end of the game when we needed the baskets to count.”
Mangrum scored a game-high 18 points to lead Western Albemarle. Sullivan added nine points and Sime tacked on five more in the loss.
Faulkner finished with 11 points, including the game-winning basket, to lead Charlottesville. Motley and Bowling each added nine points in the win.
Minor said the game came down to execution.
“That makes it all worthwhile, when you call something and they execute it and you score on the final shot,” Minor said. “We did that a couple of times tonight where we called something and we executed just right and got a good basket. That makes the game that much more fun and the hard work and effort that they put in.”
Both teams will advance to Friday’s Region 3C playoffs. Charlottesville is the top seed and will play either Wilson Memorial at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Western Albemarle is the No. 2 seed and hosts Rockbridge County at 7 p.m. in Crozet.
Minor said both teams bring out the best in one another.
“This district is competitive, year in and year out, and anybody can win it, I think,” Minor said. “We’re very fortunate to play the way we did and to beat Louisa last night, the No. 1 seed, and then turn around and come back tonight and play the way we did and beat a good team like Western.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.