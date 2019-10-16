An early morning fire in a Waynesboro campground that killed one and hurt another Wednesday is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
The fire started at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the North 340 Campground in the 1100 block of Eastside Highway, officials said. Despite the morning rain, the fire destroyed a 2008 Newmar RV parked at the campground.
An eyewitness at the scene said they awoke shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the flames which reached tree tops. Augusta County Fire and Rescue assisted state police at the scene.
Officials said an adult male was able to escape the burning RV and survived the fire. He was transported to Augusta Medical for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The remains of an adult female were recovered from inside the RV and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.
As of press time, Virginia State Police said the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature and were still investigating the cause.
