Dear Amazing Students,

I miss you so much! It's been wonderful to connect with you over email and hear how you are spending your time. One of my favorite parts of teaching is getting to see my students do what they are passionate about. I know that many of you are grieving the performances, athletic games, and special events that have been cancelled, and I am right there with you. But, I encourage you to find ways to keep doing what you love and sharing your talents with others.

I am so grateful to have been your teacher. You are strong, courageous, intelligent, kind, caring individuals. And to the Class of 2020, I am so proud of you and am excited to see what the future holds for you. Remember...once a Patriot, always a Patriot!

Love you all tons! Together, we're better! Stay safe!

Tags

Load comments