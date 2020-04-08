Hi boys and girls! I know that it seems strange to not have school right now and I hope that you are all doing your best to learn and listen to your family while you have school at home. This is a good time to step outside and enjoy nature. We are lucky to live in such a beautiful place where we can get fresh air and see the trees bloom. I miss each of you and can't wait to see you again. I hope that you get to read some great books and remember to be a bucket filler whenever you can.

I miss you,

Mrs. Goering

