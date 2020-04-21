Hi boys and girls! I know that it seems strange to not have school right now and I hope that you are all doing your best to learn and listen to your family while you have school at home. This is a good time to step outside and enjoy nature. We are lucky to live in such a beautiful place where we can get fresh air and see the trees bloom. I miss each of you and can't wait to see you again. I hope that you get to read some great books and remember to be a bucket filler whenever you can.
I miss you,
Mrs. Goering
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.