In addition to the noise control ordinance amendment public hearing, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors held three additional public hearings at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.
The first public hearing was to consider a request to amend the Augusta County comprehensive plan future land use map from low density residential to urban open space for 160 acres owned by Gap Valley Farm LLC. The proposed general use of the property is agriculture and open space through placement of a conservation easement.
Located in the Pastures district, the applicants said they made the request in order to keep their four-generation family farm in the family.
The planning commission recommended approval to the board. One resident spoke in favor of the amendment, and the board unanimously approved the amendment.
Public hearings also were held to consider an ordinance amendment for manufactured home subdivision districts and an amendment to restate proffers on 9.7 acres owned by V.R. Associates in Weyers Cave.
The planning commission recommended approval of both. No residents spoke at either public hearing. Supervisors unanimously voted to approve both amendments.
