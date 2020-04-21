Hello Preschoolers,
I want to let you know how much I miss you. I miss your smiling faces, your hugs, and your laughter. Every day I wonder what you are doing. I hope you are playing outside, loving your family, and reading a few good books. I am mailing you some fun activities to do at home. You will be learning the rest of the alphabet, playing some math games, and learning more words. Please remember that Mrs. Estes and Mrs. Wendy love you and miss you. We will see you next year as you all will be Moving Up To Kindergarten!
Love, Mrs. Estes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.