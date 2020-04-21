Hello Preschoolers,

I want to let you know how much I miss you. I miss your smiling faces, your hugs, and your laughter. Every day I wonder what you are doing. I hope you are playing outside, loving your family, and reading a few good books. I am mailing you some fun activities to do at home. You will be learning the rest of the alphabet, playing some math games, and learning more words. Please remember that Mrs. Estes and Mrs. Wendy love you and miss you. We will see you next year as you all will be Moving Up To Kindergarten!

Love, Mrs. Estes

