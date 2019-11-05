The ACC Network released “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” last Wednesday. The one-hour documentary, which highlighted UVa’s loss to UMBC and national title the following year, provided interesting perspective on the national title run.
It also left something to be desired. Here are three takeaways from the documentary.
1. The documentary didn’t go beneath the surface: For the die-hard UVa fans watching, most of the information in the documentary was common knowledge. The brief interview snippets added color to each NCAA Tournament victory, but nothing groundbreaking. It would’ve been interesting if we heard from opposing players and teams, like Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, about what was going through their heads during those thrilling NCAA tournament games.
2. It was short: Maybe I’m just a sucker for sports documentaries, but it felt like it could’ve been a two-hour production. Why not dive deeper into Kihei Clark’s gutsy performance vs. Oregon? Could we have heard from the family members of players? UVa fans love content about their championship-winning team, and eyes would’ve remained glued to the screen for a second hour.
3. Overall, the ACC Network did well: Despite its shortcomings, the documentary was a solid production. It’s the type of documentary that should remain relevant and watchable for the next 5-10 years. It highlights the tournament run nicely and hits on many of the key memories that could fade over time.
