ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (25) grabs Virginia Cavaliers guard Braxton Key (2) after a game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia defeated Notre Dame 50-49.

Sunday marked four weeks until Selection Sunday. We’re less than a month away from seeing an NCAA Tournament bracket and gearing up for the most exciting tournament in sports.

As the regular season winds down, Virginia finds itself in good position to make the Big Dance. The Cavaliers’ NET ranking sits at 56th, which isn’t remarkable, but their 17-7 record and 9-5 mark in ACC play matter. If the Cavaliers can reach 20 wins and 12 ACC wins, it’s going to be tough for the committee to keep Tony Bennett’s team out of the tournament.

Boston College is the lone Quad 3 game left on Virginia’s schedule, according to the latest NET rankings. If Virginia takes down the Eagles, it helps them avoid a bad loss. Currently, the Cavaliers are 10-1 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams with the lone loss coming at Boston College.

UVa sits at 7-6 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams. If Virginia can knock off the Eagles Wednesday, their final five games of the season all come against teams in the top two quadrants. Those are all opportunities for quality wins.

Virginia needs to take care of business Wednesday to avoid hurting its resume.

