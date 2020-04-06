I miss all of my students current and past. With the schools all closed in Virginia, teachers want students to know we miss you and to read some each day. I feel like I didn't get to say goodbye and with retiring this year that is an extra hard thing. So seeing this chance to say goodbye was a plus. I love all my children. Remember once you were my student you became part of my "pound."
Love, Mrs. Barker aka "T-dogg."
ALL KIDS ROCK!
