I miss all of my students current and past. With the schools all closed in Virginia, teachers want students to know we miss you and to read some each day. I feel like I didn't get to say goodbye and with retiring this year that is an extra hard thing. So seeing this chance to say goodbye was a plus. I love all my children. Remember once you were my student you became part of my "pound."

Love, Mrs. Barker aka "T-dogg."

ALL KIDS ROCK!

Tags

Load comments