Teresa Sullivan fired by Board of Visitors

Teresa Sullivan Reinstated as UVa president

June 26, 2012 - Charlottesville, Virginia-U.S. - Teresa Sullivan smiles in front of Board of Visitors members after being reinstated as the president of the University of Virginia Tuesday in Charlottesville, Va. . (Credit Image: © Andrew Shurtleff)

