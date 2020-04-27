Thank you to Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper Anthony Clore, who is going above and beyond in his mission to protect and serve the people of Fluvanna County during these difficult times.  Trooper Clore collects homemade surgical masks made by members of Fork Union Baptist Church and then delivers them to local nursing homes and hospitals.

Sr. Trooper Clore also happens to be the pastor of Fork Union Baptist Church and is encouraging any area residents interested in helping make masks, to mail them to the church, as it's serving as a collecting point for deliveries:

Fork Union Baptist Church

P.O. Box 67

Fork Union, VA 23055

