The Cavaliers have high hopes for this season, and they’re capable of contending for an ACC title and potentially even a national title. They’re ranked seventh in the AP poll, and have two quality wins through four games.
We’ll have all season to look ahead to UVa’s national title prospects and key ACC battles, though.
Before we get into the thick of the season, let’s take a look back at what Virginia has accomplished the past few years.
Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Cavaliers are 70-6. The loss to UMBC remains the largest blemish, but UVa rebounded with a historic 35-3 season that culminated with a national championship. They’ve been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous two years.
Tony Bennett came to Charlottesville in 2009, and the Cavaliers went 31-31 in his first two seasons. They’ve won 33 ACC games the past two years. They’ve also posted a winning record in nine consecutive seasons, and they’re well on their way to 10 in a row.
It’s been a steady incline for Virginia men’s basketball, and the program has come a long way in the decade since Bennett took over. There’s no knowing exactly what this UVa team has in store, but with Bennett in charge, it’s hard to expect anything less than greatness.
