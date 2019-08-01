The Lumineers will perform at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 16, 2020, in support of the band’s new album, “III,” which is set for a Sept. 13 release.
Lumineers Fan Club members can start buying tickets during a presale event starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 12. American Express cardholders will be able to buy tickets from noon Aug. 12 through 10 p.m. Aug. 15.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 16. Each online ticket purchase includes a copy of the album. Tickets will be available at the arena box office, the O-Hill box office and ticketmaster.com.