Every family has holiday traditions, and in my family, we recently started watching cheesy Christmas movies. I’m a sucker for the sweaters, soundtracks, unseasonable snow, predictable romance and Christmas festivals. We even have a bingo card. So after more than 20 Hallmark (or Hallmark-adjacent) Christmas movies, I present my favorites and not-so favorites — in case you have time for a final marathon. Spoilers abound.
And shout-out to my roommate who endured a lot of these movies with me.
Favorites
“A Christmas Love Story” – Starring Kristin Chenoweth, this one is chalk full of Christmas tunes and love. Chenoweth plays a former Broadway star who now leads an annual Christmas concert with teenagers. She’s amazing, and there’s an unexpected twist in her journey this season. But really, we’re all here for Chenoweth.
“Christmas Camp” – So in this instant classic, folks travel to a cottage or inn and learn about the Christmas spirit in a camp orchestrated around ideas such as service, joy and inspiration. Our spunky female lead, Hayley, is sent to this camp by her boss to embrace the reason for the season and to help her land an advertising pitch.
“Picture a Perfect Christmas” – The male lead ends up being supportive of his love interest’s career goals. *Gasp* But the meddling grandma in this tale touched my soul.
“Christmas at the Plaza” – A love story to the Plaza, this one was adorable. Who doesn’t love a historian as the female lead and rugged Christmas decorator as her love interest?
“Christmas in Rome” – I’ve seen Lacey Chabert fall in love a lot this season. But instead of traveling to a nondescript small-town, we watched her gallivant around Rome and wax poetic about Christmas. I’m here for it.
“The Knight Before Christmas” — In which a chain-mail-clad knight ends up in 2019 Ohio and no one seems concerned about the sword slung around his waist. But, the knight and Vanessa Hudgens are charming together, even if the plot is thin. Stay for a ridiculous ending.
Not great
“Mistletoe Secret” — I don’t have a high bar for these movies, as you can see from the list above. I want Christmas, some romantic tension and decent characters. This one was going strong but did not stick the landing as characters made decisions that made sense. For example, when our heroine wanted to tell the man she loves that she loves him, she didn’t walk down the street to find him. No, she orchestrated an elaborate scheme involving her friends on Christmas Eve. They all could’ve stayed home with their families if she just walked over.
“Matchmaker Christmas” — A book editor likes to match up her friends as a hobby. But one of her friends never finds love at the end despite an extensive character introduction. I don’t care for such loose ends.
“A Bride for Christmas” — If a woman has broken three engagments, maybe jumping into another engagement or wedding isn’t the right move, right? Not so, in this movie. Instead of dating the guy Jessie, the lead, decides she loves, she jumps right to a proposal. Seems hasty and unnecessary. But rules don’t apply in this universe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.