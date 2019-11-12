Columbia Wake Forest Basketball

Virginia’s next game comes against an interesting Columbia team. The Lions (0-2) nearly beat Wake Forest the last time out, losing 65-63 on a last-second shot from the Demon Deacons. They also lost their season opener 65-63, falling to Lafayette.

Mike Smith is the team’s top offensive threat. He averages 22.5 points per game, and he’s the only Columbia player averaging double figures.

After Columbia, UVa faces by far the toughest mid-major team on its schedule when Vermont comes to town next Tuesday. The Catamounts opened the season with a pair of road wins, and Anthony Lamb offers an elite scoring threat at the small forward position. He only played 19 minutes in a 66-63 win over Bucknell due to foul trouble, but he still managed to score 20 points.

Vermont plays in the America East, and it made the NCAA Tournament last season. The Catamounts were tied with Florida State at halftime before falling by seven points.

