According to KenPom, Virginia’s toughest opponent to date is Purdue, which comes in at No. 16. Florida State ranks 14th in KenPom and ninth in the latest AP poll. The Seminoles are Virginia’s toughest challenge of the season.
Leonard Hamilton’s team is lengthy and balanced. The Seminoles have numerous scoring options, and they’re the 28th most efficient offense in the country. On defense, they rank 18th nationally in efficiency. They’re good on both ends.
Senior guard Trent Forrest is the floor general. He leads the team in minutes played and assists. He’s the engine that makes Florida State go, and if there’s one FSU player UVa needs to limit, it’s Forrest.
UVa, which enters the game off a pair of losses to underwhelming ACC teams, needs better offensive effort to keep the game competitive. It also needs increased intensity. The Cavaliers are 0-2 in their last two road games, losing to Purdue by 29 and Boston College by seven.
At Purdue, the Cavaliers were shell-shocked in a hostile environment. At Boston College, the Cavaliers were a bit lethargic in a rather sleepy road environment. Florida State’s home environment should fall in between those two arenas.
Wednesday’s game offers a valuable test for the Cavaliers.
