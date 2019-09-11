We’ll find out tonight if Paul H. Cale Elementary will be renamed. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the County Office Building. Background reading on the issue here.
On Thursday, the Albemarle County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. The agenda is here. Highlights include a hiring update and look at potential renovations to the division’s central office on the third floor of the County Office Building.
The School Board will meet again at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Board of Supervisors. The discussion will focus on capital projects.
September is Attendance Awareness Month, so get to class!
And that’s a wrap on the latest issue. What’s on your mind this month? Let me know at kknott@dailyprogress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.