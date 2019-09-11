  • We’ll find out tonight if Paul H. Cale Elementary will be renamed. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the County Office Building. Background reading on the issue here.

  • On Thursday, the Albemarle County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. The agenda is here. Highlights include a hiring update and look at potential renovations to the division’s central office on the third floor of the County Office Building.

  • The School Board will meet again at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Board of Supervisors. The discussion will focus on capital projects.

  • September is Attendance Awareness Month, so get to class!

And that’s a wrap on the latest issue. What’s on your mind this month? Let me know at kknott@dailyprogress.com.

